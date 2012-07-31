(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A' rating to approximately $38.7 million in Space Coast Infrastructure Agency (the Agency) Infrastructure Improvement Revenue Bonds (I-95 Brevard County DBF Project), Series 2012. The Outlook on the bonds is stable. The bonds are expected to close on August 15th and the proceeds will be used to finance a portion of costs of the Florida Department of Transportation's (FDOT) approximately 29 mile widening of I-95 from four lanes to six lanes in Brevard and Volusia Counties (the project). KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID ABILITY & WILLINGNESS OF FDOT TO MEET OBLIGATIONS: Bond payments are derived from statutorily authorized payments to be made by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), subject to appropriation, pursuant to a design build finance (DBF) contract. Pursuant to section 334.30 of Florida Statutes, FDOT can enter into DBF contracts and other public private partnerships for projects included in FDOT's work program. Payments by FDOT can be made over time, as long as obligations for such payments in total do not exceed 15% of total federal and state funding for the State Transportation Trust Fund (STTF). Fitch views the credit quality of the statutorily authorized payments to be made by FDOT pursuant to the DBF contract as 'A.' This rating will drive the rating on the bonds. Failure of FDOT to appropriate during the principal repayment period or failure to include the project in future work programs would lead to a payment default. STRUCTURED ARRANGEMENT LIMITS COMPLETION RISK: The bonds are structured similar to a receivable financing, with the bondholder isolated from the risk of the contractor failing to perform. The bonds are structured to have 1.0 times (x) coverage. Bond proceeds are only drawn down for FDOT approved work, ensuring that at any time the combination of bond proceeds, contract payments due from FDOT for approved work and structured liquidity is equal to the par amount of the bonds. A termination of the DBF contract and certain other events would lead to a mandatory tender of the bonds but there is no premium should these occur, meaning that available resources should always be sum sufficient to cover debt service. INTERESTS OF FDOT & CONTRACTOR ALIGNED: While the structure of the transaction isolates the bondholder from completion risk, the statutes that allow FDOT to enter into DBF contracts and FDOT's construction risk mitigation procedures indicate that the interests of all parties are aligned. The DBF approach allows for project acceleration without a short-term impact to FDOT's cash outlay. In addition, this particular financing structure includes a waiver of offsets by FDOT once work has been approved, minimizing leverage on the DBF contractor's balance sheet. In conjunction with these benefits, FDOT does require a surety bond sized to 100% of the contract price and will only be required to pay for work approved. In addition, FDOT runs an annual qualification process for contractors and surety providers, and also has clearly defined contractual arrangements. While bondholders are not exposed to contract frustration or contract default, the proper alignment of interests between FDOT and the DBF contractor provides comfort. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Change in the credit quality of FDOT's Statutorily Authorized Obligations. SECURITY The bonds are secured by FDOT Contract payments and all funds held by the Trustee pursuant to the indenture, including the Project Fund and the Bond Fund, which includes the reserve account and capitalized interest account. The contractor will also be providing a $2 million letter of credit (LOC) in favor of the Agency and the Trustee that can be used to cover administrative expenses and other items in the event of a mandatory tender. The Bonds are not secured by payments made by the Surety. TRANSACTION SUMMARY Pursuant to 334.30(1), Florida Statutes, FDOT is accelerating the I-95 road widening project within Brevard County and also in a portion of Volusia County. Total project costs are estimated at $118 million, of which approximately $78 million have been appropriated and are included in FDOT's 5-year work plan. The remaining $40 million will be provided near-term with $38.9 million in premium bonds that generate $2.6 million in premium and $37.9 million in proceeds. The bonds will be repaid by future appropriations, beginning in 2015. To accelerate projects, FDOT has allowed contractors to procure their own financing. However, the financial crisis significantly increased the cost of obtaining funding for contractors, slowing down progress. In addition, the gap between project completion and FDOT payment has also increased, making the cost to contractors prohibitive. To help alleviate this issue, FDOT will enter into a DBF agreement with the contractor that commits to a set payment schedule subject to the amount being earned by the contractor and to future appropriation by the Florida Legislature where the project is scheduled in future years. The Agency has agreed to advance funds to the project via the bond issue through the Funding Agreement with the contractor that pledges the future payments from FDOT in the Design-Build-Finance Agreement. As long as the contractor fulfills its obligations to construct the project pursuant to a fixed price date certain design build contract, then FDOT agrees to pay FDOT Contract Payments pursuant to an agreed upon schedule, subject to appropriation. Bond maturities are structured to match this schedule. The contractor is required to have a surety bond that covers 100% of the project cost plus a cushion for a 25% increase. Pursuant to the contract, the DBF contractor submits monthly draws to FDOT. Upon acceptance of the work and approval of the draw by FDOT, FDOT will make a Contract Payment pursuant to an agreed upon schedule in the trust indenture and funding agreement. The scheduled payments are such that FDOT Contract Payments will first be used for interest payments and then to fund Contractor draws for work completed. The gap in the schedule will be covered by bond proceeds and then FDOT Contract Payments will commence again and retire the bonds. Separately, the Capitalized Interest account will be used to cover interest on the bonds during the period when FDOT is not providing contractor payments. A slow-down in construction progress will slow down FDOT payments while accelerated work will only be approved at a level equal to FDOT's Cash Availability Schedule. Pursuant to sections 4.01 and 5.01 of the indenture, a default by the contractor and surety will result in a tender of the bonds, as will a reduction in the contract price exceeding $250,000 or 15 consecutive or cumulative months of failed FDOT work certifications. A LOC equal to $2 million will be provided to cover the use of bond proceeds for issuance costs, administrative expenses, and interest costs during the delay should this situation occur. Bondholders are isolated from contractor risk through several features of the DBF contract, which includes by reference State of Florida DB specifications and also the DBF RFP issued by FDOT. In particular, the trustee will not disburse funds in the FDOT Contract Payment account or the Bond Proceeds account of the Project Fund without an FDOT engineering certification that the work meets FDOT standards and has been accepted. There is no retainage under this framework as FDOT normally retains funds in the final quarter of payment. However, in the DBF arrangement, project completion will have already occurred well before. In addition, pursuant to the RFP which becomes part of the final DBF contract, FDOT indicates that once an approval has been granted, no offsets can be made