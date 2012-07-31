(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. entertainment services provider Deluxe Entertainment's first-quarter operating performance was weaker than we expected and the company's margin of compliance with financial covenants is thin.

-- We are lowering our ratings on the company, including the corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'B.'

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to generate sufficient positive discretionary cash flow to cover its mandatory amortization payments over the near term. Rating Action On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on U.S. entertainment services provider Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. We also lowered our issue-level rating on Deluxe Entertainment's senior secured term loan to 'B' from 'B+' (one notch above the 'B-' corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects Deluxe Entertainment's thin margin of compliance with financial covenants and the potential that discretionary cash flow could contract. The rating also reflects our financial risk profile assessment of "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria) on the company, given its high debt service requirements, including its sizable mandatory amortization payments and its high leverage. In addition, it is owned by private-equity investors that financed a special dividend from the company using debt. We view Deluxe Entertainment's business profile as "vulnerable" (based on our criteria) because of its exposure to the widespread adoption of digital projection technology by motion picture exhibitors, particularly in North America. We expect the company's film processing and distribution business to continue to decline over the next few years. While we expect the company's creative service business will grow at a brisk pace, we also expect total revenue to be flat or decline at a low, single-digit percent rate this year. We regard Deluxe Entertainment's business profile as vulnerable because of unfavorable structural trends affecting its film process and distribution business, which prints and distributes 35-millimeter films exhibited at movie theaters. Theaters have been replacing film projectors with digital projectors. This business is also vulnerable to fluctuations in the number of films slated for release by the studios it services. Separate from film processing, the company provides various creative services, which now account for over 60% of revenue. These services have healthier long-term fundamentals than film-release print manufacturing. This division distributes digital movie content to theaters by shipping hard drives, which should benefit from the rollout of digital projectors in movie theaters. This business also stores and distributes digital motion picture content to various devices or content providers and should be bolstered by the proliferation of new content distribution channels. It stands to gain from increasing demand of 2D-to-3D conversion of content because of the increase in 3D theatrical releases and the availability of 3D TVs. In our base-case scenario, we expect revenue will be flat or decline at a low-single digit percent rate this year because of double-digit percent declines in the film processing and distribution businesses, partially offset by growth in creative services. We expect that the EBITDA margin will expand because of lower restructuring charges and benefits of cost reductions from the acquisition of the creative and media services businesses of Ascent Media Corp. in December 2010. We also expect the company's EBITDA will grow at a high-single- to low double-digit percent pace. Risks to this forecast include higher-than-expected declines in the film processing and distribution, lower-than-expected growth in the creative services business, lower-than-expected cost savings, and higher-than-expected restructuring charges. In 2013, we expect revenue could be flat and EBITDA margins expand because of continued cost reductions and growth in creative services. In the quarter ended March 31, 2012, the creative services segment posted robust 21% revenue growth, while the film labs and distribution segment experienced a severe 38% revenue decline. Total revenue declined 4%. EBITDA, according to our calculations which differs from covenant EBITDA and includes restructuring charges, dropped 78% because of a steep increase in restructuring expenses, which we expect will moderate throughout the year. Leverage and coverage adjusted primarily for operating leases and including restructuring charges were 5.4x and 2.3x, respectively, for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared with 4.6x and 2.2x, respectively, a year ago. Leverage is in line with the indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5x or greater, which, as per our criteria, characterizes a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We expect leverage to decline to the mid-4x area in 2012 because the company's term loan requires significant amortization payments and because we expect some EBITDA growth during the year. Still, we view the company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged given its high mandatory amortization requirements relative to its discretionary cash flow, aggressive financial policy, and thin margin of compliance with financial covenants. We expect that the company's conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow will be around 30%. Liquidity Deluxe Entertainment's liquidity is "less than adequate" (based on our criteria), in our view. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect that sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.

-- Sources minus uses should be positive, even with an unforeseen 15% EBITDA decline over the next 12 months.

-- However, we do not believe the company will be able to maintain covenant compliance with a 15% decrease in EBITDA. The company has a $100 million ABL revolving credit facility, of which $54.9 million was drawn at March 31, 2012. Cash balances were $23 million at March 31, 2012. We expect the company will generate moderate discretionary cash flow in 2012 and in 2013. We expect that the company's discretionary cash flow is sufficient to cover its mandatory amortization payments over the next 12 months. Mandatory amortization payments are $12.5 million per quarter, payable beginning June 30, 2012. Deluxe Entertainment's margin of compliance with financial covenants is thin. The tightest covenant is the total leverage covenant, which steps down from 2.75x to 2.6x in the second quarter of 2013. We believe that the company's margin of compliance could narrow if operating performance remains soft as these covenants tighten. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Deluxe Entertainment, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The rating outlook is stable. We could lower the rating if we become convinced that the company could violate its financial covenants, if we become convinced that its discretionary cash flow could contract below $50 million, or if the company's liquidity shrinks. This could occur if revenue from creative services does not grow at a double-digit rate and if EBITDA does not grow a mid-single-digit percent pace. Although less likely, we could raise the rating if the company's operating perfo