(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Dallas, Texas-based independent refiner and petroleum products
marketer Alon USA Energy cancelled its $700 million term loan offering.
-- We are withdrawing our 'B+' issue rating on Alon's $700 million term
loan, affirming our existing 'B' corporate credit ratings on Alon and Alon
Refining Krotz Springs, and revising our outlook to stable from negative. We
are also affirming our 'B+' senior secured at Alon, and raising our senior
secured issue rating at Krotz Springs to 'B+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Alon's financial
measures will improve over the next two years due to deleveraging and strong
margins driven by access to discounted crude supply.
Rating Action
On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its 'B+' issue
rating on Alon USA Energy Inc.'s $700 million senior secured term loan. At the
same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit ratings on Alon and Alon
Refining Krotz Springs Inc. (ARKS) and revised the outlooks to stable from
negative. Alon's senior secured issue rating is 'B+' with a '2' recovery
rating, indicating our expectation of a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery if a
payment default occurs. We raised ARKS' senior secured issue rating to 'B+'
from 'B' and revised our recovery rating to '2' from '3', also indicating our
expectation of a substantial (70% to 90%) recovery if a payment default occurs.
Rationale
The rating on Alon reflects its "vulnerable" business risk profile and its
"aggressive" financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's takes a consolidated
analytical approach to Alon, including results from the Krotz Springs
refinery, and its asphalt and retail businesses. The ratings also incorporate
Alon Israel Oil Co. Ltd..'s support for Alon.
The company faces challenges as a relatively small, independent oil refining
and marketing company with limited diversity and complexity, and a high degree
of financial and operating leverage. The company participates in a competitive
refining industry that has unpredictable and cyclical profitability and high
fixed-cost requirements for equipment and compliance with environmental
regulations. The refining industry is extremely volatile and supply-demand
economics of crude oil supply and product demand can cause large swings in
industry profitability in short periods of time. Thus, exposure to downtime,
planned or unplanned, in profitable industry conditions is a disadvantage.
Utilization has been below nameplate capacity at all three of Alon's
refineries for significant periods in recent years, leading to weak financial
performance with debt to EBITDA in excess of 5x. This has partly been due to
operational issues like the Big Spring fire in 2008, and Krotz Springs
flooding in 2011. The California refineries have also had low utilization
levels as a result of work the company has performed to integrate their
operations, and because of poor refining economics in the California market.
Currently, Alon's Big Spring and Krotz Springs facilities are fully
operational and are generating positive cash flow. Strong distillate pricing
and discounts on West Texas Intermediate-priced crudes have contributed to
robust margins at Big Spring. With ARKS now receiving up to 25,000 barrels per
day of its crude supply from Midland, Texas, we expect its margins to improve
as well. High utilization also helps to lower unit operating costs per barrel,
increasing net margins. We currently expect more favorable refining conditions
for Alon's PADD III refineries through 2013, and adjusted debt to EBITDA for
2012 at or below 2.5x. We recognize that financial performance will be highly
volatile, depending on industry conditions. As such, we expect debt to EBITDA
in the 2x to 3x range beyond 2012.
We expect the company will explore additional projects to improve
profitability at its California refineries, and transactions to improve its
overall capital structure. If successful, we believe financial performance
could improve further and the ratings could benefit, but only after the
projects are complete and after the company demonstrates a track record of
more conservative financial policy.
The financial risk profile for Alon and Alon Krotz Springs is "aggressive."
Although the March 31, 2012 trailing 12-month debt to EBITDA is high at 4.8x,
the company has reduced it from more than 5x. We expect a combination of debt
reduction and higher EBITDA will further reduce adjusted leverage to about 2x
to 2.5x in 2012. We expect the main drivers of the financial improvement will
be debt reduction and strong margins at the Big Spring and Krotz Springs
refineries resulting from crude discounts and strong operational performance.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate", with sources over uses of more than 1.5x. Sources
consist of about $50 million of cash as of March 31, 2012, about $300 million
in funds from operations, about $40 million of assumed credit line
availability, and about $40 million from positive changes to working capital.
We assume uses of about $285 million consisting of capital spending ($100
million), distributions ($10 million), and debt repayment (about $175
million). While the sources and uses point to a "strong" descriptor, more
qualitative factors--such as capital market access and the refining sector's
highly volatile cash flows--limit our liquidity descriptor to "adequate".
Certain other factors also enhance the company's liquidity. Primarily,
financial support from parent Alon Israel Oil, either through equity infusion
or letter-of-credit support, has improved the companies' liquidity. Multiyear
working capital financing agreements with J. Aron & Co. support operations by
reducing working capital requirements at all three refineries. In the past,
mezzanine financing and ongoing equity sales have also provided additional
liquidity.
Recovery analysis
Alon's $425 million term loan due 2013 and ARKS's $216.5 million senior
secured notes due 2014 both have an issue rating of 'B+' (one notch higher
than their corporate credit ratings) and a recovery rating of '2', indicating
our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a
default.
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Alon USA and ARKS to be published on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Alon's financial measures
will improve, with debt to EBITDA leverage of about 2.5x over the next two
years as a result of debt repayment and increased EBITDA driven by access to
discounted crude supply. We could lower the rating if the company fails to
repay additional debt, operating problems occur at the refinery business, or
lower margins lead us to expect sustained debt to EBITDA approaching 4x. We
could also lower the rating if Alon does not refinance its $425 million term
loan due in 2013 this fall and we believe liquidity will be tight. Given the
inherent volatility and unpredictability of the refining industry, an upgrade
is unlikely at this time. However, we could consider it if the company can
establish a track record of strong operational performance and if we expect a
combination of lower debt and mid-cycle margins that will yield a sustainable
debt to EBITDA ratio below 2x.
