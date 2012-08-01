(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 01 -
Overview
-- In our view, Spain's commitment to the ongoing implementation of a comprehensive fiscal
and structural reform agenda remains strong.
-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Spain at
'BBB+/A-2'.
-- The outlook on the long-term rating is negative, reflecting our view of the multiple
risks to Spain's economic rebalancing, the potential for the crystallization of additional
contingent liabilities, and the effectiveness of the eurozone policies in stabilizing funding
markets.
-- Our current net general government debt projections reflect our assumption that official
loans to distressed Spanish financial institutions will eventually be mutualized among all
eurozone governments, and thus Spanish net general government debt would remain below 80% of GDP
beyond 2015.
Rating Action
On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term
sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain at 'BBB+/A-2'. The outlook on the long-term
rating remains negative.
Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Spain, as for all European Economic and
Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) members, is 'AAA', reflecting our view that the likelihood of
the European Central Bank (ECB) restricting non-sovereign access to foreign currency needed for
debt service of non-euro obligations is extremely low.
External auditors are currently assessing the capital needs of Spain's banking system. We
will analyze the outcome of the audit, expected to be completed by the end of September, before
assessing the precise cost of the recapitalization. Our current rating is premised on the
assumption that the government will not provide any additional direct support to the commercial
banking sector beyond the maximum EUR100 billion to be made available initially from the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), and subsequently from the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM). Our expectation is that the actual cost to the government of providing capital
support to distressed Spanish banks will be significantly lower than the current EUR100 billion
estimate, given the government's commitment to minimizing the burden on Spanish taxpayers of
bank restructuring. It is our understanding that this will be achieved via loss absorption of
equity and hybrid capital instruments as well as burden sharing from subordinated debt holders.
Our current net general government debt projections also reflect our assumption that official
loans to distressed Spanish financial institutions will eventually be mutualized among all
eurozone governments, and thus Spanish net general government debt would remain below 80% of GDP
beyond 2015.
Rationale
Our 'BBB+' long-term foreign currency rating on Spain is supported by our view of its
diversified prosperous economy, stable political system, and the ongoing implementation of a
comprehensive fiscal and structural reform agenda. The rating is constrained by our view of the
high external leverage in Spain's financial sector, significant contingent liabilities, and
remaining inflexibilities in the economy, including its still highly segmented labor market.
The Spanish economy is adjusting rapidly away from internal towards external demand, as
demonstrated by the strong performance of its exports of goods and services since 2010. On a
twelve month rolling basis, Spanish exports of goods and services at end-April 2012 were at
record highs, supporting the rapid narrowing of Spain's current account deficit from 9.7% of GDP
in 2007 to an anticipated 2.0% of GDP for 2012. To the extent that external demand holds up, the
pace of export performance should continue.
However, one of the secondary consequences of this faster-than-anticipated reorientation of
the economy has been a decline in tax receipts, particularly indirect receipts, with the result
that the Spanish government's fiscal deficits have consistently exceeded our forecasts, leading
to public debt levels also exceeding our previous projections. During 2012, the pace of
deleveraging has actually accelerated, and is likely to lead to an even higher contraction of
investment and consumption in both the public and private sectors. This protracted demand
weakness could continue to put at risk the ambitious 6.3% of GDP 2012 fiscal target (versus 8.9%
of GDP in 2011), by weighing on indirect tax collection in particular.
To help ensure that the 2012 budgetary target is met, on July 13 the Spanish government
presented more detailed consolidation measures in addition to those announced in April of this
year. The new measures include a hike in the VAT rate from 18% to 21%; increases in corporate
and personal income tax rates, plus rises in excise duties; additional cuts to the public sector
wage bill; and an agreement to frontload pension payment adjustments.
In July, the central government also established a new regional liquidity mechanism (Fondo
de Liquidez Autonomico or FLA) totaling EUR18 billion or 1.7% of projected Spanish GDP. We
understand that the largest part of the EUR18 billion will come from a consortium of domestic
commercial banks plus a EUR6 billion loan from the state lottery system. Given the high
redemptions that many Spanish regional governments are facing next year, the FLA is also
expected to require funding lines for 2013. Because Standard & Poor's already includes the debt
of the Spanish Autonomous Communities in the general government debt stock, Spain's sovereign
credit metrics do not change as a consequence of regional government debt being rolled over via
the FLA. The ratings would, however, be influenced by any large and persistent budgetary
deviations by the Regions relative to their consolidation targets, as these deviations would
increase net general government debt.
Our baseline scenario is that during this period of intense reductions in private and public
sector net borrowing, Spain will continue to receive support, including financial, from its
European partners and the ECB. In our view, this should contribute to the government's efforts
to restore confidence in the financial sector and lay the foundation for a sustainable recovery.
While we expect the general government deficit to narrow substantially during 2012, we project
the general government deficit will slightly overshoot the target of 6.3% of GDP for 2012; we
project this deficit will only drop below 4% of GDP by 2015. However, there is a risk that we
may see greater slippage during 2012 and 2013, despite the introduction this year of additional
tightening measures including the comprehensive reform of the fiscal framework for Spain's
autonomous regions.
According to public statements, the ESM will eventually replace the EFSF as the source of
new capital for problem banks without asserting seniority status. It is unclear whether the ESM
will be mandated to take a direct common equity stake in any Spanish commercial bank. Our
current net general government debt projections reflect our assumption that official loans to
distressed Spanish financial institutions will eventually be mutualized among all eurozone
governments and thus Spanish net general government debt would remain below 80% of GDP beyond
2015.
We continue to view Spain and other eurozone governments receiving official assistance as
vulnerable to delays or setbacks in the eurozone's plans to pool sufficient common resources to
support sovereign lending facilities, to create a banking union with a single regulator and a
common resolution framework by end 2012, and to move toward closer fiscal integration. We agree
with ECB President Mario Draghi who said on July 26 that financial fragmentation within