(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based GRIDCO Limited's National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of GRIDCO.

Fitch migrated GRIDCO to the non-monitored category on 4 January 2012 (please refer to the rating action commentary at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn GRIDCO's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR3.72bn long-term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR3bn fund-based and non-fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A3(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn