BRIEF-Facebook says businesses in US will be able to post job openings
* Facebook - businesses in us will be able to post job openings, their future employees will be able to find those posts on their page or in new jobs bookmark
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 14 - Fitch rates AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III, LLC senior secured transition bonds (TCC Funding III) as follows:
TCC Funding III
--$307,900,000 class A-1 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$180,200,000 class A-2 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$311,900,000 class A-3 bonds 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale report titled 'AEP Texas Central Transition Funding III, LLC Senior Secured Transition Bonds', dated March 5, 2012, which is available on Fitch's web site, www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
* Realogy and Guaranteed Rate enter into mortgage origination joint venture agreement