(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 1 - In its latest quarterly EMEA Structured Finance (SF) Snapshot, Fitch Ratings notes that insurance companies and other institutional investors are considering mortgage lending opportunities in European commercial real estate (CRE), in a bid to fill part of the void left by bank deleveraging and the absence of a vibrant European CMBS market. In his article 'Commercial Mortgage Markets in Reconstruction', Euan Gatfield, Head of EMEA CMBS at Fitch, reports that the agency has been approached by investors seeking ratings for good quality commercial mortgage loans. Insurance companies in particular are exploring the use of ratings in order to meet capital adequacy rules prescribed under forthcoming Solvency II regulations. In response to these enquiries, Fitch is in the process of extending its CMBS rating methodology to address the particular attributes of single loans. One of the key differences is that loans do not have a 'tail period' that allows for mortgage enforcement proceeds to be realised. Accordingly, credit analysis is constrained by the likelihood of repayment through refinancing or voluntary extension, which means ratings are capped no higher than 'A'. Subject to this, and other factors described in the article, investment grade ratings may be assigned to high quality loans with low leverage, secured on 'defensive' collateral yielding stable cash flow - such as prime real estate or highly diversified portfolios - and made to 'bankruptcy-remote' borrowers. Fitch's quarterly Snapshot provides an analysis of developments in the structured finance sector. Reports covering the US and EMEA regions are available at www.fitchratings.com. The latest edition is in a shorter format than previous editions, comprising the above-mentioned article plus three others topical articles. Most of the reference material previously provided in Snapshot is available separately on the agency's website. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. (New York Ratings Team)