(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings believes the challenges to improve the funding level in the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) while needs to continue to rise are likely to increase the amount bonds airports in the U.S. issue on the cash flows earned by passenger facility charges (PFC) along with other airport-generated revenues. However, we believe the tepid growth rate in enplanements in the near term could put pressure on some airport facilities with lean financial flexibility. AIP grants are likely to remain flat for most airports over the coming years. AIP provides grants to airports for constructing and improving runways, taxiways, and terminals. Before the approval of FAA Modernization and Reform Act of 2012, it had been funded at $3.50 billion annually. The act cut that funding to $3.35 billion through 2015. As maintenance and capital costs rise, this will put pressure on other airport sources. We expect that the capital needs of airports may lend to an increase in the bonds issued on PFCs to take up part of the slack. The PFC program allows the collection of up to $4.50 for every boarded passenger at commercial airports controlled by public agencies. As we expect enplanements to have very meagre growth in the near term, we believe airports will issue more bonds on the cash flows from PFCs to meet the capital expenditure requirements. For most airports we expect this increase in leverage to be manageable. PFCs are flexible, allowing new projects to avoid approval by carriers while preserving the borrowing capacity of the general airport revenue bond credit. Airports with consistent passenger activity and many carriers are likely to benefit the most from PFCs. Airports with single-carrier dependence or volatile traffic trends are less so. We also see a general reduction in capital expenditures that could relieve some of the pressure on airports. Many began large infrastructure projects beginning five years ago. Those projects are not winding down in scope and cost. Some concern remains that the increase in maintenance costs could exceed the increase in the leverage on PFCs. This could be an issue if the economy and an airport remain weak for prolonged periods.