(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OAO Gazprom's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB', foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)'. Gaz Capital S.A.'s debt issuance programme and the notes issued under it have been affirmed at foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'. OOO Gazprom Capital's debt issuance programme and its issues have been affirmed at local currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' and National senior unsecured rating of 'AAA(rus)'. Gazprom ECP SA's commercial paper programme has been affirmed at 'F3'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. Fitch has also assigned Gaz Capital S.A.'s USD1bn 4.95% and EUR750m 3.755% loan participation notes (LPNs) maturing July 2022 and March 2017, respectively, as well as an additional issue of EUR650m 3.755% LPNs at 101.083% of principal due March 2017 final senior unsecured 'BBB' ratings. The notes will be the 26th and 27th series issued under Gaz Capital S.A.'s USD30bn debt issuance programme. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that Gazprom will continue to benefit from European gas export sales under long-term contracts with prices largely linked to oil products prices at least in the medium term. While Fitch expects the pressure on pricing terms under Gazprom's long-term European contracts to continue in the short to medium term, due to the challenging economic environment, the agency believes that Gazprom's financial policy and production profile have sufficient flexibility to accommodate some potential concessions without jeopardising the company's credit metrics. In Fitch's view, these contracts provide the necessary balance between the large capital requirements of the gas projects and customers' need for stable and secure gas supplies. In addition, they become even more important in the gas markets with limited liquidity and depth and concentrated structure of supplies. Fitch anticipates that the positive impact of the domestic gas market liberalisation in Russia on Gazprom's financials is likely to be largely eroded by the introduction of more punitive taxation for the Russian gas industry. The agency expects the annual domestic gas price indexation at 15% to continue over 2012-2014 with a starting point shifted to 1 July in 2012 from the beginning of the year before. At the same time, the mineral extraction tax rate was increased by 61% yoy in 2011, by 115% yoy in 2012 and is expected to further rise by 14% in 2013. Fitch forecasts a gradual decline of Gazprom's sales volumes on the domestic market due to the improvement of energy efficiency of the Russian economy and rising competition from the independent gas producers. In addition, Fitch expects Gazprom's financial profile to be underpinned by the group's gradual shift to market-based pricing for its FSU gas sales. This should support the company's cash flow and EBITDA generation in the medium term. Gazprom's ratings are also supported by its strong credit metrics demonstrated by positive free cash flow generation, relatively low leverage ratios and solid coverage metrics compared to its Russian and international oil and gas peers. Fitch expects the group's FFO adjusted leverage to fluctuate within a tight range of 1.2x-1.3x over 2012-2015 (1.2x in 2011) based on Fitch's base case oil price deck of USD95/bbl for 2012, USD85/bbl for 2013 and USD80/bbl for 2014. At the same time, Fitch expects net adjusted leverage ratios to remain below or on the edge of 1x over 2012-15. The group plans to invest around USD31bn-USD35bn annually over 2012-2015.The annual capex for the gas division is earmarked at RUB700bn-RUB900bn over 2012-30 with almost half dedicated to transportation projects. Fitch believes that the execution and cost overrun risks inherent in Gazprom's ambitious investment programme are somewhat mitigated by a high degree of capex flexibility as the company can delay its expansion projects in response to market conditions and aims at maintaining at least a neutral FCF position. Furthermore, Gazprom compares favourably with international majors and Russian peers based on its strong operational profile reflected in its position as the leading gas producer in the world, accounting for 16% of the world's gas production and 27% of the European gas market in 2011. Its operations also benefit from low-cost production, high reserves life and a solid reserves replacement rate. Fitch believes that further geographical diversification through gas supplies to China and LNG sales would enhance the group's already solid business profile. According to the Gas Export Law, Gazprom is granted the exclusive right to export natural gas and/or LNG produced in Russia. According to the Gas Supply Law, at least 50% plus 1 ordinary share of the company that owns Russia's Unified Gas Supply System (ie, Gazprom) must be owned by the state. According to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology, Fitch rates Gazprom on a standalone basis, as the agency believes that most elements of state influence (both positive and negative) are already built into the business profile, and therefore form an integral part of the ratings. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Gazprom's Long-term foreign currency IDR and the Stable Outlook are constrained by the Russian sovereign ratings ('BBB'/Stable) - Maintenance or further improvement of the financial profile and/or diversification of the business profile (eg gas sales to China and/or LNG sales) coupled with a sovereign rating upgrade could be positive for the ratings. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Material deterioration of the credit metrics on a sustained basis (eg FFO adjusted leverage well above 2x) due, for example, to the implementation of the aggressive capex programme, sizable acquisitions and/or shift of all long-term export contracts to spot prices coinciding with low price levels on the spot markets. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)