(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OAO Gazprom's Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB', foreign currency
senior unsecured rating at 'BBB', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and
National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)'. Gaz Capital S.A.'s debt issuance
programme and the notes issued under it have been affirmed at foreign currency
senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'. OOO Gazprom Capital's debt issuance programme
and its issues have been affirmed at local currency senior unsecured rating of
'BBB' and National senior unsecured rating of 'AAA(rus)'. Gazprom ECP SA's
commercial paper programme has been affirmed at 'F3'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term ratings are Stable.
Fitch has also assigned Gaz Capital S.A.'s USD1bn 4.95% and EUR750m 3.755% loan
participation notes (LPNs) maturing July 2022 and March 2017, respectively, as
well as an additional issue of EUR650m 3.755% LPNs at 101.083% of principal due
March 2017 final senior unsecured 'BBB' ratings. The notes will be the 26th and
27th series issued under Gaz Capital S.A.'s USD30bn debt issuance programme.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that Gazprom will continue to benefit
from European gas export sales under long-term contracts with prices largely
linked to oil products prices at least in the medium term. While Fitch expects
the pressure on pricing terms under Gazprom's long-term European contracts to
continue in the short to medium term, due to the challenging economic
environment, the agency believes that Gazprom's financial policy and production
profile have sufficient flexibility to accommodate some potential concessions
without jeopardising the company's credit metrics. In Fitch's view, these
contracts provide the necessary balance between the large capital requirements
of the gas projects and customers' need for stable and secure gas supplies. In
addition, they become even more important in the gas markets with limited
liquidity and depth and concentrated structure of supplies.
Fitch anticipates that the positive impact of the domestic gas market
liberalisation in Russia on Gazprom's financials is likely to be largely eroded
by the introduction of more punitive taxation for the Russian gas industry. The
agency expects the annual domestic gas price indexation at 15% to continue over
2012-2014 with a starting point shifted to 1 July in 2012 from the beginning of
the year before. At the same time, the mineral extraction tax rate was increased
by 61% yoy in 2011, by 115% yoy in 2012 and is expected to further rise by 14%
in 2013. Fitch forecasts a gradual decline of Gazprom's sales volumes on the
domestic market due to the improvement of energy efficiency of the Russian
economy and rising competition from the independent gas producers.
In addition, Fitch expects Gazprom's financial profile to be underpinned by the
group's gradual shift to market-based pricing for its FSU gas sales. This should
support the company's cash flow and EBITDA generation in the medium term.
Gazprom's ratings are also supported by its strong credit metrics demonstrated
by positive free cash flow generation, relatively low leverage ratios and solid
coverage metrics compared to its Russian and international oil and gas peers.
Fitch expects the group's FFO adjusted leverage to fluctuate within a tight
range of 1.2x-1.3x over 2012-2015 (1.2x in 2011) based on Fitch's base case oil
price deck of USD95/bbl for 2012, USD85/bbl for 2013 and USD80/bbl for 2014. At
the same time, Fitch expects net adjusted leverage ratios to remain below or on
the edge of 1x over 2012-15.
The group plans to invest around USD31bn-USD35bn annually over 2012-2015.The
annual capex for the gas division is earmarked at RUB700bn-RUB900bn over 2012-30
with almost half dedicated to transportation projects. Fitch believes that the
execution and cost overrun risks inherent in Gazprom's ambitious investment
programme are somewhat mitigated by a high degree of capex flexibility as the
company can delay its expansion projects in response to market conditions and
aims at maintaining at least a neutral FCF position.
Furthermore, Gazprom compares favourably with international majors and Russian
peers based on its strong operational profile reflected in its position as the
leading gas producer in the world, accounting for 16% of the world's gas
production and 27% of the European gas market in 2011. Its operations also
benefit from low-cost production, high reserves life and a solid reserves
replacement rate. Fitch believes that further geographical diversification
through gas supplies to China and LNG sales would enhance the group's already
solid business profile.
According to the Gas Export Law, Gazprom is granted the exclusive right to
export natural gas and/or LNG produced in Russia. According to the Gas Supply
Law, at least 50% plus 1 ordinary share of the company that owns Russia's
Unified Gas Supply System (ie, Gazprom) must be owned by the state.
According to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology, Fitch
rates Gazprom on a standalone basis, as the agency believes that most elements
of state influence (both positive and negative) are already built into the
business profile, and therefore form an integral part of the ratings.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Gazprom's Long-term foreign currency IDR and the Stable Outlook are
constrained by the Russian sovereign ratings ('BBB'/Stable)
- Maintenance or further improvement of the financial profile and/or
diversification of the business profile (eg gas sales to China and/or LNG sales)
coupled with a sovereign rating upgrade could be positive for the ratings.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Material deterioration of the credit metrics on a sustained basis (eg FFO
adjusted leverage well above 2x) due, for example, to the implementation of the
aggressive capex programme, sizable acquisitions and/or shift of all long-term
export contracts to spot prices coinciding with low price levels on the spot
markets.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)