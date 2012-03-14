BRIEF-Kinross Gold reports Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 production of 746,291 gold equivalent ounces compared with 623,716 gold equivalent ounces last year
March 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the Federal Reserve's objection to MetLife Inc.'s (NYSE:MET; A-/Negative/A-2) 2012 capital distribution plan does not affect the ratings on MET. As a bank holding company, MET was required to participate in the 2012 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, and is winding down and selling the banking operations that give it its bank holding company structure. Our rating on MET reflects considerable strengths, but capitalization remains a relative weakness to the rating. Debt leverage has improved and holding company cash reserves have grown, but minimal statutory earnings were retained in the combined U.S. operating subsidiaries to fund growth. MET far exceeded our expectation of $7.8 billion generally accepted accounting principles-adjusted EBITDA in 2011 due to derivative gains, but should generate about $8 billion adjusted EBITDA prospectively, or about 6x fixed-charge coverage. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
Feb 15 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, as it recorded a bigger impairment charge.
TORONTO, Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profits rose from last year, reflecting further cost cuts and a rise in metal prices, as the world's largest gold miner increased its dividend and planned to further pare its debt.