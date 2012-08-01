(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 1 - The $18.5 billion Express Scripts Holding Co. (ESRX) contract awarded to AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) has a moderate credit impact on the credit profiles of both ABC and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Cardinal). Fitch views the announcement as slightly positive for ABC, and it could prove slightly negative for Cardinal. The ratings of each are unchanged and are provided at the end of this release. The three-year contract is effective Oct. 1, 2012 and involves the distribution of primarily traditional branded pharmaceuticals to the newly combined mail-order and specialty pharmacy businesses of legacy ESRX and Medco Health Solutions (Medco). ABC currently services the legacy Medco business, which accounts for about 15% of ABC's $81 billion in revenues. Cardinal currently services the legacy ESRX business. In addition to increased revenues and cash flows, Fitch believes ABC will benefit from certain dynamics associated with warehouse delivery revenues, such as more favorable working capital arrangements and the ability to further leverage the fixed costs associated with drug distribution. Additionally, ABC's and ESRX's respective positions in the specialty pharmaceutical market could provide an opportunity for collaboration in the future. Fitch expects that ABC's fiscal 2013 EBITDA margin will be pressured by approximately 5 bps, due to the very low-margin nature of the additional warehouse delivery services. Fitch estimates that distributors earn between 20 and 40 basis points of profit on warehouse delivery. It is likely that this new contract is toward the lower end of that range. Nevertheless, absolute profits and cash flows will be positively impacted in the intermediate-to-longer term by the new business. Growth associated with the new business is expected to be in-line with the overall pharmaceutical market, as mail-order penetration has plateaued in recent years. Fitch believes mail-order penetration will remain relatively flat over the near-to-intermediate term, although total mail-order volumes should benefit somewhat from the aging U.S. population's increased use of maintenance medicines. Cardinal will lose about $9 billion in annual revenues as a result of the lost ESRX contract. Latest-twelve-month revenues as of March 31, 2012 were $107.6 billion. However, the credit impact is less severe since these revenues are very low-margin. Nevertheless, decreased EBITDA generation will contribute to moderately worse credit metrics, which may weigh on ratings. The loss of the ESRX contract will, however, reduce Cardinal's exposure to large, lower-margin customers. As a result, Fitch forecasts EBITDA margin support of approximately 10 bps over the course of CAH's fiscal 2013. Cardinal's five largest customers accounted for 59% of total revenues in 2010, including approximately 23% and 22% from Walgreen Co. and CVS Caremark Corp., respectively. Fitch currently rates ABC and Cardinal as follows: ABC: --Long-Term IDR 'A-'; --Senior Unsecured Bank Facility 'A-'; --Senior Unsecured Notes 'A-'; --Short-Term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial Paper 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Cardinal --Long-Term IDR 'BBB+'; --Senior Unsecured Bank Facility 'BBB+'; --Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB+'; --Short-Term IDR 'BBB+'; --Commercial Paper 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' ( Aug, 12, 2011); --'Navigating the Drug Channel' series --'The ABCs (and Ds) of Drug Pricing' (July 25, 2012); --'Drug Distributors: A Deeper Dive' (March 13, 2012); --'An Overview: Getting to the Other Side' (Feb. 10, 2012); --'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly: First-Quarter 2012' (June 29, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Navigating the Drug Channel -- Drug Distributors: A Deeper Dive Navigating the Drug Channel -- The ABCs (and Ds) of Drug Pricing Navigating the Drug Channel - An Overview: Getting to the Other Side U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly: First-Quarter 2012 (New York Ratings Team)