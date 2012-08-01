(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 1 - The default rate of Italian loans that have finished their payment holiday (PH) was at 10.4%, while an additional 17% of the payment holiday loans were 30 days or more delinquent as at end-2011, according to a sample of Fitch-rated RMBS transactions and covered bond programmes. Payment holidays offer lower income borrowers a one year break from paying principal and interest payments or in some cases principal only on their loan. The Italian Banking Association (ABI), which runs the main scheme, extended it yesterday until January 2013. The payment holiday reduces the effectiveness of performance triggers and provision mechanisms because it extends the time needed to classify loans as defaulted. However, the low take up rates of these schemes means they have not affected RMBS or covered bond ratings. Payment holidays are negative for senior noteholders in RMBS transactions because the delay in recognising the default puts off the start of loss provisioning mechanisms. This prevents a build up of credit enhancement that would help insulate the transaction from the loans' eventual default. The impact on transaction performance overall though is low because of the modest take up of the scheme. Only 1.2% of outstanding residential mortgage loans in the Fitch-rated RMBS transactions and covered bond programmes as at end- 2011 were on a payment holiday. The low take up rate is primary because of strict eligibility criteria largely linked to job losses and suspension. Approximately half of payment holidays were due to job loss and another quarter were due to job suspension. If unemployment were to increase we would expect the number of payment holidays to jump. However, for payment holidays to impact our credit ratings, the unemployment rate would need to increase next year to over 12.5%, which is considerably above our forecast of 9.6%. This would take payment holidays to 4%-5.5%. The impact of payment holidays on the rating of covered bonds will depend mainly on whether each programme's asset coverage test specifically provides for haircuts to be applied on loans on payment holidays. Naturally, those programmes without specific haircuts and those exposed to inadequate interest rate risk hedging of payment holiday loans are the most vulnerable. For further information about our analysis on Italian payment holidays see Italian Mortgage Payment Holidays -- Two-Year Update on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Italian Mortgage Payment Holidays - Two-Year Update (New York Ratings Team)