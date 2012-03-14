(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- U.S. department store retailer Dillard's Inc. has performed well over the past year and we expect further gains over the near term.

-- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that credit protection measures will remain strong, but that the company will use substantially all of its free operating cash flow for share repurchases. Rating Action On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Little Rock, Ark.-based Dillard's Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-' and maintained the '3' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of default. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects the company's steady performance growth over the past year. It also incorporates our view that operations will demonstrate modest gains over the next 12 months and credit protection measures will remain strong. The ratings on Dillard's Inc. reflect performance over the past year that has been in line with Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectations. The ratings also incorporate the company's solid credit protection metrics and our view that these measures are likely to remain indicative of an "intermediate" financial risk profile (based on our criteria) over the near term. Dillard's "weak" business profile reflects the risks of operating in a highly competitive retailing sector and its relatively small position in the moderate department store industry. Productivity measures, which historically have been below its peers, have demonstrated improvement over the past year, and are now commensurate with other moderate department stores. Revenues increased almost 3% over the past year based on same-store sales of 4% and some store closures. EBITDA margins increased to 10.9% to 9.7%, primarily based on good cost controls in advertising and utilities. We expect modest performance gains over the near term based on an improved economy. However, we recognize that increased gas prices may partly offset benefits from reduced commodity costs and lower unemployment rates. Specifically, our assumptions for 2012 include:

-- Sales per square foot growth in the low-single digits.

-- Minimal growth in square footage.

-- Margins to expand to the low-11% area.

-- Share repurchases of about $400 million. We assess the company's financial risk profile as intermediate. Over the near term, we expect that leverage will remain in the low-1x area, EBITDA interest coverage will approach the upper-8x range, and funds from operations to total debt will be about 50%. Our forecast also incorporates expectations for about $400 million of share repurchases over the next year. Liquidity We assess Dillard's liquidity as "strong." We expect sources of cash to exceed uses over the next 12 months. Cash sources include about $224 million of cash on hand, free operating cash flow in the low-$300 million range, and about $1 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility. Cash uses are likely to be about $125 million for capital expenditures and $400 million of share repurchases. Other relevant aspects of the company's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- We estimate coverage of uses to be above 1.5x.

-- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 30% decline in EBITDA.

-- Substantial unencumbered real estate assets, with ownership of about 87% of its stores.

-- No financial performance covenants.

-- Sound relationships with its banks.

-- Manageable debt maturities over the intermediate term. Recovery analysis For the full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Dillard's, to be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation for modest performance gains over the next year. We expect the company to continue to accrue benefits from its successful merchandise differentiation and good cost controls over the near term. It incorporates our view that Dillard's will maintain its credit protection measures, and that the company will use substantially all of its free operating cash flow for share repurchase activity. We would consider an upgrade if the company demonstrates further performance gains through modestly positive same-store sales, strengthens margins because of effective merchandising, and avoids meaningful markdown activity through good inventory controls. This would lead to a positive reevaluation of its business risk. At the same time, the company would have to at least maintain its solid credit protection metrics. Although unlikely, we would consider a downgrade if the company becomes meaningfully more aggressive with regards to shareholder-friendly activities. Under this scenario, the company would issue over $750 million of debt to use for share repurchases. This would result in leverage in the mid-2.0x area. Ratings List Upgraded

To From Dillard's Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Stable/-- Upgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged

To From Dillard's Inc. Senior Unsecured BB BB-

Recovery Rating 3 3 Dillard's Capital Trust I Preferred Stock B B- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)