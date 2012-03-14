(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Aviv REIT Inc. issued $75 million in an add-on offering of 7.75%
senior unsecured notes due 2019. Our 'B+' senior unsecured rating is
unaffected.
-- The Chicago, Ill.-based company plans to use the proceeds from the
offering to repay roughly $72 million under the existing secured acquisition
facility.
-- The transaction reduces Aviv's secured debt to 38% of total
outstanding debt from 100% at year-end 2010.
March 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its 'B+' rating
for Aviv REIT Inc.'s (Aviv's) senior unsecured notes is unaffected by the
company's add-on offering of $75 million senior unsecured notes. The notes have
a 7.75% coupon and mature on Feb. 15, 2019. The company will use proceeds to
repay roughly $72 million under the existing secured acquisition facility. The
offering is the second add-on to the company's $200 million senior unsecured
issue on Feb. 4, 2011.
Chicago-based Aviv is a private owner of skilled nursing facilities in the
U.S., with 225 owned or managed properties housing 20,875 licensed beds. The
company finances predominantly local and regional nursing home operators
through the sale and leaseback of properties with long-term triple-net leases.
Aviv is among the smallest of the REITs we rate and has an undepreciated book
asset value of approximately $1 billion, which equates to a moderate $44,000
average cost per bed. However, the company maintains a geographically diverse
portfolio of properties in 26 states with concentrations in California (17%),
Texas (13%), Ohio (9%), Arkansas (8%), Pennsylvania (8%), and Missouri (7%).
The transaction reduces Aviv's secured debt to 38% of total outstanding debt
from 100% at year-end 2010. While the company's interest costs will increase
due to this add-on, we believe that Aviv's credit profile will ultimately
benefit from the reduction in floating-rate debt and additional progress
unencumbering its asset base. For more information on our rating on Aviv REIT,
see our full analysis, "Aviv REIT Inc.," published Feb. 13, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
Ratings List
Ratings Outstanding
Aviv REIT Inc./
Aviv Healthcare Properties L.P./
Aviv Healthcare Capital Corp.
Corporate credit B+/Stable/--
Senior unsecured B+
Recovery rating 3
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)