BRIEF-New York Times sets quarterly dividend of 4 cents/shr
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 1 Moody's assigns a Ba3 corporate family rating to Tronox Limited (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yamana Gold Inc says foresees a hiatus in significant expansionary capital spending after completion of Cerro Moro and Barnat Extension at Canadian malartic in 2018
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year