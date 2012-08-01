(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 1 - U.S. state housing finance agencies (SHFAs) saw their balance sheets shrink to unprecedented lows in 2011 due to the low interest rate environment's effect on their ability to issue debt to make SHFA program mortgage loans, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.

The median adjusted debt-to-equity ratio for the SHFAs declined to 5.0 times in fiscal 2011 from 5.5 times in fiscal 2010. This is much lower than the 10-year average median of 5.9 times and is the lowest in the last decade for the 51 SHFAs. 'Despite the fact that the interest rate environment is not conducive to making program loans - coupled with a troubled housing market - the industry stayed stable,' said Charles Giordano, Senior Director.

'Net interest spreads stayed approximately the same, despite the difficult operating environment.' Aggregate adjusted fund equity has stayed relatively flat at $25.7 billion. The 2012 SHFA Statistical Report contains fiscal 2011 financial statements for 51 SHFAs. For the fifth year, Fitch is including information on mortgage-backed securities held by SHFAs as part of their programmatic functions. For fiscal 2011, 35 SHFAs held MBS in their portfolios. Total assets decreased by 3.2% and total debt decreased by 5.3%, year over year.

