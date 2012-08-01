BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports 2017-2019 outlook
* Yamana Gold Inc says foresees a hiatus in significant expansionary capital spending after completion of Cerro Moro and Barnat Extension at Canadian malartic in 2018
Aug 1 Moody's rates Level 3 Communications new term loans Ba3, notes B3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
* GOL Linhas Aereas - ratio change in program from ratio of one ADS representing ten preferred shares to one ADS representing five preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: