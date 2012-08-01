UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
Aug 1 Moody's affirms Principal Financial's ratings; assigns A3 issuer rating to Principal Financial Services, Inc. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
* GOL Linhas Aereas - ratio change in program from ratio of one ADS representing ten preferred shares to one ADS representing five preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Two members of a family conspiracy to manipulate the stock of reinsurer Gerova Financial Group Ltd were sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday, a day after the scheme's main architect received a more than 11-year term, prosecutors said.