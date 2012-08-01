BRIEF-New York Times Company reports nominations for board of directors
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Fort Worth, TX.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
SHANGHAI, Feb 17 A three-year boom in private share placements in China, a handy way around tighter control of public share issuance, is running on fumes as Beijing turns its sights on the speculative excesses and dubious value the boom has engendered.
* Colorado Resources Ltd says intends to expend proceeds from flow-through units for exploration on company's Canadian properties