NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today raised its rating to 'AA (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' on the class E
commercial mortgage pass-through certificate from Merrill Lynch Mortgage
Investors Inc.'s series 1998-C3, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities
(CMBS) transaction. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on five other classes
from the same transaction.
Our rating actions reflect our analysis of the transaction, including a review
of the credit characteristics of the remaining collateral, the transaction
structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. The upgrade of class E
further reflects increased credit enhancement, as well as the transaction's
overall strong credit metrics. Excluding five defeased loans ($15.8 million,
16.2%), we calculated a weighted average debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.87x
for the remaining loans in the trust based on servicer-reported figures. Our
adjusted DSC and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio were 1.42x and 56.4%, respectively.
We also considered the amount of nondefeased loans maturing through year-end
2013 ($63.2 million, 64.8%).
The affirmed ratings reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that
are consistent with the current ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on
the class IO interest-only (IO) certificate based on our current criteria.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
As of the Feb. 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool
balance was $97.7 million, which is 15.3% of the balance at issuance. The pool
includes 21 loans, down from 139 loans at issuance. There are five fully
defeased loans in the pool ($15.8 million, 16.2%). The master servicer, Wells
Fargo Commercial Mortgage Servicing (Wells Fargo), provided financial
information for 99.2% of the nondefeased pool balance, 27.1% of which was
full-year 2010 data and the reminder was partial-year 2011.
According to the Feb. 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the transaction has
experienced $39.3 million in realized losses to date from 11 assets. There are
currently no loans with the special servicer, or on the master servicer's
watchlist. All of the loans have reported DSCs greater than 1.00x.
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE
The top 10 loans secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding balance
of $76.4 million (78.2%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a
weighted average DSC of 1.89x for the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV
ratio for the top 10 loans are 1.41x and 56.9%, respectively. Details of the
three largest loans ($57.8 million, 59.1%) are as follows:
The 1700 Broadway loan ($46.8 million, 47.9%) is the largest loan in the pool
and is secured by a 581,354 sq.-ft. office building in New York. The master
servicer reported a DSC of 2.09x for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and
86.6% occupancy according to the September 2011 rent roll. The loan has an
anticipated repayment date of Sept. 1, 2013.
The BJ's Wholesale Club loan ($5.8 million, 5.9%) is secured by a
104,708-sq.-ft. retail property in Philadelphia and is 100% occupied by BJ's
Wholesale Club. The master servicer reported a DSC of 1.35x for year-end 2010.
The balloon loan and matures on Oct. 1, 2013.
The Republic Beverage Building loan ($5.2 million, 5.3%) is secured by a
384,895-sq.-ft. industrial property in Grand Prarie, Texas, and is 100%
occupied by Republic Beverage Building Co. The master servicer reported a DSC
of 1.16x for year-end 2010. The fully amortizing loan matures on Nov. 1, 2018.
Standard & Poor's stressed the remaining collateral in the pool according to
its current criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent
with our raised and affirmed ratings.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available here
RATING RAISED
Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Inc.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 1998-C3
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
E AA (sf) AA- (sf) 46.13
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Inc.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 1998-C3
Class Rating Credit enhancement (%)
C AAA (sf) 93.52
D AA+ (sf) 54.30
F BB (sf) 10.17
G B (sf) 5.27
IO AAA (sf) N/A
N/A-Not applicable.
