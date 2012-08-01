(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded five subordinate classes of LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2004-C6. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of the press release. The downgrades reflect realized losses since Fitch's last review. Fitch modeled losses of 7.82% of the remaining pool. The expected losses based on the original pool size are 5.17%, which includes 0.86% in losses realized to date. Fitch has designated 14 loans (20.3% of pool balance) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes six specially serviced loans (10.9%). Six of the Fitch Loans of Concern (16.32%) are within the transaction's top 15 loans by unpaid principal balance. As of the July 2012 distribution date, the transaction has been reduced by approximately 44% (including realized losses) to $742.5 million from $1.35 billion at issuance. There are 68 of the original 97 loans remaining in the transaction, of which four are defeased (8.8%). Interest shortfalls are affecting classes J through T. The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by a seven-building office property totaling 471,442 square feet (sf) in Atlanta, GA (4.68%). The loan had originally transferred to special servicing in November 2009 upon the borrower's request for a loan modification. The property saw a significant decline in performance when the largest tenant, representing 38% of net rentable area (NRA), vacated in February 2011. The loan became real estate owned (REO) in February 2012. The property is 48% occupied as of the June 2012 rent roll. The servicer is actively working to lease and stabilize the property. The next largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by a 176,240 sf office tower located in Bakersfield, CA. The asset had transferred to special servicing in December 2009 for payment default. The borrower had failed to perform on a lender approved discounted payoff (DPO) of the loan, upon which the servicer had moved to foreclose on the property in late 2011. The borrower has since filed for bankruptcy to stop the foreclosure. The June 2012 rent roll reported occupancy at 88%, which includes a new five-year lease with Chevron (33.5% NRA) beginning in February 2012. The third largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by two flex office/research & development properties totaling 314,388 sf located in Houston, TX (one building; 48% total NRA) and San Antonio, TX (two buildings; 52% NRA). The year-end 2011 debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) reported at 1.43x. The June 2012 rent rolls reported a combined occupancy of 80%; however, a single tenant that leased 100% of one of the San Antonio buildings had vacated upon lease expiration in July 2012. There are also rollover concerns for the second San Antonio property which is currently 100% leased to a single tenant whose lease expires in October 2012. The loan remains current as of the July 2012 distribution date. Fitch has downgraded the following classes: --$8.4 million class J to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$16.8 million class K to 'Cs' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$1.7 million class L to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$6.7 million class M to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$5 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch also affirms the following ratings, and revises the Rating Outlook on class E as indicated: --$38.6 million class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$470.1 million class A-6 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$80.4 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$13.5 million class B at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$23.6 million class C at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$15.1 million class D at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable. --$13.5 million class E at 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$15.1 million class F at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$11.8 million class G at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative; --$11.8 million class H at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%. Fitch does not rate classes P, Q, S or T. Classes A-1, A-2, A-3 and A-4 have paid in full. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating withdraws the rating on the interest-only classes X-CL and X-CP. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)