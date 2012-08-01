(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on St. Vrain Sanitation District, Colorado: --Approximately $16 million wastewater revenue bonds affirmed at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a first lien pledge of the net revenues of the system (including tap fees), and the federal subsidy payments (BAB subsidy). KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Historical financial performance has been stable and liquidity is very strong; the result of positive annual cash flows and strong customer growth over the years. A strong liquidity position and solid financial results in fiscals 2010 and 2011 led to the Board delaying by two years a series of fee increases adopted originally in 2010. AFFORDABLE MONTHLY SERVICE FEES: The district charges a flat fee for sewer service equal to $22 per residence in 2012, or an affordable 0.5% of median household income. The adopted rate increases, now expected to begin in fiscal 2013 (and increase the fee by $2 additional dollars every other year) are manageable and expected to sustain the district's solid financial metrics while reducing reliance on one-time connection fees. MANAGABLE NEAR-TERM CAPITAL NEEDS: After the sewer treatment plant expansion project is completed in 2013, capital needs are modest and are expected to be funded with cash and future system connection charges. While no additional bonds are currently contemplated, with just 20% of the service area developed, long term capital needs may include additional debt. SMALL BUT GROWING CUSTOMER BASE: The district is a relatively small but well-managed system serving over 11,000 mostly residential customers in the northern portions of the Denver MSA. Customer growth has been strong, fueled by low-cost housing and available land, and is expected to continue at a moderate pace for the foreseeable future. ABOVE DEBT BURDEN: Issuance of the 2010 bonds significantly increased the system's debt burden; however debt ratios are manageable and conform to the medians for water and sewer utility systems rated in the 'AA' category. In addition, with no additional debt plans on the horizon, debt ratios are expected to decline. CREDIT PROFILE SEWER SERVICE ONLY, ACCESS TO STABLE EMPLOYMENT CENTERS The St. Vrain Sanitation District is located 30 miles north of the city of Denver in Weld County, Colorado, proximate to Interstate 25, and is accessible to both the Denver and city of Boulder metropolitan areas. The district provides wastewater collection and treatment services to approximately 11,400 mostly residential customers and 30,000 residents in 2012. System assets consist of 200 miles of gravity mains, one lift station, and a single treatment facility currently under expansion. Governance is provided by a five-member Board elected to four-year terms with day-to-day operations administered by the district manager and professional staff. The district's proximity to nearby employment centers and its relative affordability led to many years of strong residential growth. While customer growth has slowed over the past several years, growth trends appear to be increasing with over 150 taps purchased through the first five months of fiscal 2012. By comparison, the district budgeted for just 75 taps for the entire year, and collected fees in 2010 and 2011 on 169 and 193 taps, respectively. With just 20% of the district developed to date, management expects additional growth will continue at a measured rate for the foreseeable future. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SOUND, MULIT-YEAR RATE INCREASES ADOPTED Solid financial performance trends continued through fiscal 2011 with 3.9x debt service coverage from all available revenues, and 2.4x excluding connection charges. For fiscal 2012, the district expects to maintain sound debt service coverage of approximately 3.1x from all revenues, and 1.8x excluding connection fees. Reliance on such fees has declined but comprised a somewhat high 20% of gross revenues in fiscal 2011. A gradual rise in annual debt service is expected to be offset by the adopted fee increases. As the new fees are fully implemented, the district should become less dependent on connection charges assuming growth remains similar to current levels. The district did not provide updated pro forma financial results; however, every $2 increase in the monthly fee should generate an additional $280,000 of operating revenues based on the 2011 customer base. As a result, Fitch expects the district to maintain solid financial results going forward assuming the adopted rate increases are implemented. LIQUIDITY VERY STRONG; SOME CASH TO BE USED FOR PAY-GO CAPITAL NEEDS Strong customer growth and solid cash flows allowed for accumulation of a sizable liquidity position, which at fiscal year-end 2011 stands at $21 million, or over 3,000 days cash on hand. Management will spend down much of the accumulated cash to fund a portion of the treatment plant expansion project; however, management expects to maintain strong liquidity on a going forward basis. Along with the rate increases, the district's Board adopted a minimum unrestricted fund balance policy equivalent to the lesser of the prior year's O&M expenses, or $2.5 million, which will provide a sizable working capital reserve. This reserve is included in the bond covenants and replaces a traditional debt service reserve fund. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN SHOULD DECLINE System debt consists of the series 2010 bonds, with roughly $16 million outstanding, and a small parity lien state of Colorado water conservation board loan of $1.7 million. Overall, the debt burden is manageable and in line with similarly rated systems; debt per customer was $1,572 and debt to net plant was 33% in 2011. Debt per capita is a slightly above average $600. Amortization is slow with just 13% of principal retired in the first 10 years and 63% retired in 20 years; although all debt is retired within 25 years. With no additional bonds expected to be issued over the next five years, debt ratios are expected to decline. LEGAL PROVISIONS ARE SOUND The district covenants to establish and maintain rates, fees, tap fees and other charges so that in each fiscal year gross revenues are sufficient to pay 100% of operation and maintenance expenses (O&M) of the system, and create net revenues at least equal to 125% of annual debt service. To issue additional bonds, the net revenues for any 12 consecutive month period within the 18 months prior to issuance must be at least 125% of the average annual debt service for all existing and proposed bonds. In lieu of a traditional debt service reserve fund, the district has covenanted to maintain a general reserve fund in an amount not less than 100% of O&M from the prior fiscal year, or $2.5 million. The reserve can be used for any purpose, including payment of debt service. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's U.S. Municipal Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012); --'Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Guidelines' (Aug. 10, 2011); --'2012 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 8, 2011); --'2012 Sector Outlook: Water and Sewer' (Dec. 8, 2011). For information on Build America Bonds, visit www.fitchratings.com/BABs. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Crit