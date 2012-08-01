(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 1 - Fitch Ratings affirms at 'BBB+' the rating on the following revenue bonds issued by the Vermont Educational and Health Buildings Financing Agency on behalf of Fletcher Allen Health Care (Fletcher Allen): --$54,705,000 series 2008A; --$56,217,000 series 2007A; --$152,662,000 series 2004B; --$37,430,000 series 2004A; --$32,550,000 series 2000A; --$5,680,000 series 1994. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a mortgage on substantially all of Fletcher Allen's property and a security interest in gross receipts. Beginning with the interim period ending May 31, 2012 (unaudited), Fitch's analysis is based on Fletcher Allen Partners, which includes the consolidated performance of Fletcher Allen and Central Vermont Medical Center. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG MARKET POSITION: Fletcher Allen is the dominant provider in its local Vermont market of Chittenden and Grand Isle counties with a market share of 96% for all primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary services. Beyond Fletcher Allen's local market it has a sizable geographic presence that encompasses northern counties of Vermont and adjacent counties of northern New York. RECENT MERGER: On Oct. 1, 2011 Fletcher Allen effected a corporate merger with Central Vermont Medical Center (Central Vermont) in Berlin, VT, under a common parent, Fletcher Allen Partners (FAP), which retains significant reserve powers. Fitch does not view the Central Vermont merger as dilutive to Fletcher Allen's credit profile and views the strategy of growing the system favorably. PLANS FOR SYSTEM EXPANSION: Fletcher Allen Partners has further plans to enlarge the system's footprint by affiliating with two hospitals in northeastern New York State by the end of calendar 2012. The addition of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (Champlain Valley) in Plattsburgh and Elizabethtown Community Hospital (Elizabethtown) is expected to be slightly dilutive but offers substantial benefits in terms of increased market presence in New York State. STABLE CORE OPERATING PERFORMANCE: Fletcher Allen's operating and operating EBITDA margins have shown improvement over the last four fiscal years, which were 3.3% and 10.1% for fiscal 2011 (Sept. 30 year end) and exceed Fitch's 'BBB' rating category medians of 1.7% and 8.5%, respectively. Operating performance through the eight months ended May 31, 2012 (interim period), which includes Central Vermont, likewise exceeded the 'BBB' medians with operating and operating EBITDA margins reported at 3.5% and 10.1%. SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) by EBITDA has been above the 'BBB' median for the last four years and was reported at 3.4x (times) in fiscal 2011. Including Central Vermont, for the interim period, coverage of MADS was even stronger at 4.3x and MADS as percent of revenues remains at a manageable 2.8%. IMPROVING LIQUIDITY: Liquidity was historically light for the rating level but has shown consistent improvement and was unaffected by the addition of Central Vermont. Days cash on hand (DCOH) were reported at 150.9 days at May 31, 2012, cushion ratio was 12.9x and cash equated to 102.5% of debt, all exceeding the 'BBB category medians. LARGE MASTER FACILITY PLAN: After several adjustments to its master facility plan, Fletcher Allen's master facility plan budget is back up to $295 million with total capital spending of $566 million (including routine capital needs) for fiscal 2012 - 2017 and will require a minimum operating margin of 4%. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION NEGATIVE RATING MOVEMENT: Failure to successfully integrate Central Vermont into Fletcher Allen Partners or any significant impact on financial metrics other than an expected modest decline in liquidity from the intended further expansion of Fletcher Allen Partners from the addition of Champlain Valley and Elizabethtown could pressure the rating. POSITIVE RATING MOVEMENT: Positive rating pressure could be possible if the expanded system footprint produces market share gains in tertiary services and Fletcher Allen is able to maintain its current credit profile. However, these benefits are expected over a longer time horizon. CREDIT PROFILE The 'BBB+' rating is supported by Fletcher Allen's stable financial profile and its dominant position as the largest healthcare provider in the state of Vermont and the leading provider of tertiary and quaternary services to an expansive area covering a 150-mile radius, which includes several counties in northeastern New York State. The recent addition of Central Vermont has further increased its presence in the Vermont market and together with the planned expansions into New York State is part of the strategy to create a large integrated delivery system which can leverage its affiliation with the University of Vermont Medical School, its large physician network and the ability under a common parent to align the different elements of the system to optimize the use of resources to provide services to its large service area. While Fitch views the strategy as sound, there remains an element of execution risk, particularly with the potential addition of Champlain Valley to Fletcher Allen Partners, which has a weak liquidity profile; Elizabethtown is small and not likely to have a bearing on the financial profile. Fitch maintains a stable outlook based on the expectation that Fletcher Allen will be able to bring the efficiencies which have made it a low cost provider to the new entrants and that any negative impact on liquidity in the short run will be offset by benefits of increased market share. Fletcher Allen has executed a successful management transition; Dr. Brumsted has been appointed as the President and CEO in February 2012, a position which he has filled on an interim basis since the departure of the prior CEO in August 2011. Dr. Brumsted has 30-year tenure at Fletcher Allen and had previously served as its Chief Quality Officer and most recently as the Chief Medical Officer. SYSTEM EXPANSION Central Vermont joined the Fletcher Allen obligated group on Nov. 1, 2011. Central Vermont is a 237-bed community hospital with 2011 revenues of $137.4 million. Fletcher Allen Partners, which is the newly created parent with substantial reserve powers, will serve as the sole member of both organizations. Fletcher Allen Partners' reserve powers include election of trustees, the adoption of annual capital and operating budgets and strategic plans, issuance of debt, the development of new programs and services, clinical and quality oversight and the selection of hospital CEOs. Fletcher Allen will continue to retain a majority of trustees on the Partners board. Central Vermont exited the Dartmouth-Hitchcock obligated group and the security on its approximately $29 million of outstanding debt was substituted with security provided under the Fletcher Allen Master Trust Indenture. Market share distribution among hospitals in the northern Vermont market has been relatively stable for the past several years and management believes through the development of an integrated delivery system there may be opportunities to grow share from its current position. Management notes that some market share growth is limited in the southern tier of Vermont. The adjacent New York state counties have historically been a source of approximately 15% of admissions to Fletcher Allen and the addition of Champlain Valley to the provider network would create a gateway to central New York. Champlain Valley has very good leverage with payers as the only large hospital in a sizeable service area stretching between Glens Falls and Syracuse. Champlain Valley is located in Plattsburgh and had 2011 revenues of $288.7 million.