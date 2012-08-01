(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. specialty hospital operator and outpatient rehabilitation therapy provider Select Medical Corp. may increase the size of its term loan and reduce its senior subordinated debt.

-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is affirming its 'B+' corporate credit rating, and placing our 'BB' rating on Select's senior secured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications, because the increase in the size of this debt class may reduce recovery prospects in the event of payment default according to our criteria.

-- We are affirming our 'B-' rating on Select's senior subordinated debt and Select Medical Holding Corp.'s floating-rate notes.

-- The stable ratings outlook reflects our view that the company's financial risk profile will not appreciably change over the next year, particularly with greater clarity for Medicare reimbursement over the next year. Rating Action On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on specialty hospital operator and outpatient rehabilitation therapy provider Select Medical Corp. At the same time, we placed our 'BB' credit rating on Select's senior secured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications, because a potential increase in the size of this debt class may reduce recovery prospects in the event of payment default according to our criteria. We affirmed our 'B' credit rating on Select's senior unsecured debt. Our recovery rating on the senior secured debt is '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal, and our recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal, both in the event of payment default. The affirmation of the corporate credit rating reflects the neutral impact on Select's overall financial risk profile of the pending transaction, because we do not expect the total amount of debt outstanding to change. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing of the senior secured debt rating when Select's financing plans are final. Rationale The ratings reflect our assessment of Select's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. We expect Select to remain subject to significant reimbursement risk, particularly from the government as Medicare generates about half of the company's total revenues. However, the April 24, 2012, proposal by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) stating it projects long-term, acute-care (LTAC) payments increasing by about 1.9% in fiscal 2013 somewhat eases near-term reimbursement risk. We expect Select's total revenue to increase by about 5.5% in 2012, a much smaller increase than the 17% growth in 2011 as the Regency acquisition is now fully incorporated into the revenue base. We expect low single-digit increases in both admissions and rates to drive 6% growth in specialty hospital division revenue, and growth in its contract service business to contribute to an estimated 4% growth in outpatient rehabilitation revenue. We expect Select's lease-adjusted EBITDA margin to decrease about 50 basis points to 14.8% in 2012 to reflect increased infrastructure investments and the difficulty of managing operating costs to meet relatively low rate increases. We view Select's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflected in our calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x as of March 31, 2012, and consistent with our expectation that it remains near that level for rest of 2012. We expect our revenue growth estimates coupled with our anticipated margin decline to drive a small 3% increase in EBITDA. We expect Select to generate about $120 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012, but believe it will be used mostly to fund share repurchases. We believe Select's relatively shareholder-friendly policy will take priority over repaying debt. We view Select's business risk profile as "weak" because of reimbursement risk and its relatively narrow focus. Government reimbursement risk is the single most significant key credit factor that defines the weak business risk, because Select's most important business, its specialty hospital division, relies on Medicare for about 60% of that division's revenues and nearly 50% of total revenues. This payor concentration is an important consideration, because this division contributes about 75% of Select's total revenues and over 80% of its total EBITDA. This risk is somewhat split between its two kinds of specialty hospitals, LTAC facilities and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Although reimbursement risk for LTACs is now relatively known for 2013 based on the recent CMS proposal, longer-term risks remain a key credit factor, because of the lack of clarity about the LTAC hospital subsector, particularly in the absence of Medicare patient criteria. There also are questions about future Medicare payments to inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. The federal deficit reduction proposal includes a suggestion regarding possible equalization of payments for certain conditions commonly treated in inpatient rehabilitation facilities and skilled nursing facilities; so we believe the uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care spending is a key business consideration. Liquidity Select Medical's liquidity is strong (as we define the term) for its needs. Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses of cash over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of Select Medical's liquidity are:

-- We expect coverage of uses to be about 4.5x for the next two years.

-- We expect Select to generate about $120 million of discretionary cash flow.

-- We expect cash reserves ($9.3 million as of March 31, 2012 to remain relatively low; revolving credit facility availability should remain around $220 million.

-- We expect cash uses to include some investment in working capital, capital spending of about $90 million, and share repurchase activity of about $100 million per year.

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops 30%.

-- We expect covenant cushions to remain at or above 25% despite tightening covenants.

-- We believe Select generally has a high standing in the credit markets. Recovery analysis Our rating on Select Medical's revolving credit facility and term loan is 'BB' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on Select Medical) and our recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation for substantial (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on Select Medical's senior subordinated notes and Select Medical Holding Corp.'s (the parent holding company of Select Medical Corp.) floating-rate notes is 'B-' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the event of a default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Select Medical Corp., published May 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our rating outlook on Select Medical is stable, reflecting our view that there is no near-term catalyst that should meaningfully change its credit profile. We believe Select will continue to effectively manage its business, given its experience operating in a chronically difficult reimbursement environment. If, unexpectedly, Select is able to grow its earnings by some means such as a very favorable acquisition, or through some highly unlikely positive change in reimbursement that drives the EBITDA margin up about 200 basis points such tha