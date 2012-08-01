(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Peru-based airport operator Lima Airport Partners' operating and financial performance has remained in line with our expectations.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured debt.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company's cash flow generation ability will closely follow the Peruvian economy and the development of tourism in the country. Rating Action On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' senior secured debt rating on Lima Airport Partners SRL's (LAP) approximately $165 million in fixed-rate notes due 2022. The outlook is stable. Rationale The 'BBB-' senior secured debt rating on LAP's notes reflects a generally positive concession contract, the good asset quality of the company's sole operating entity--Jorge Chavez International Airport (JCIA)--its strong competitive position as Peru's key gateway airport, and the quality and experience of its operator and majority owner, Fraport A.G. (not rated). The negative credit factor is a stringent regulatory framework with limited track record. The assessment also reflects LAP's satisfactory credit measures and a manageable debt maturity profile in the next two to three years. We view the concession agreement as positive from a credit perspective because it denominates tariffs in dollars, allows for bypassing concessionaire's risk, and commits most of the capital expenditures, except those for the second runway, to passenger traffic growth. Under the current concession agreement, LAP is obliged to build a second runway that should be operational by 2014. The agreement also stipulates for the government to apportion the land where this runway will be built. So far, the land has not been transferred to the concession. We believe that LAP and the government will resolve this issue before the concession milestone of 2014. LAP's passenger traffic has been growing above our expectations during the past three years thanks to robust economy and stable conditions in Peru. In 2011, total passenger growth rates reached about 15% and revenues climbed about 19% compared with the fiscal 2010 level, due to a 28% increase in commercial income and a 14% year-over-year rise in aeronautical revenues. This performance more than compensated slightly higher operating costs, resulting in EBITDA margins of 61% in 2011, in line with figures posted a year earlier. Credit metrics remained solid: EBITDA interest coverage and debt to EBITDA were 3.8x and 2.8x in 2011, respectively, compared with 4.0x and 3.3x in 2010. Assuming annual passenger growth rates of about 10% for 2012 and more conservative 5% in 2013, LAP's funds from operations (FFO) to total debt should be 20%-30% and total debt to EBITDA of 4x in the next two years. The requirement to complete the second runway and a low passenger growth would pressure LAP's financial performance, such as total debt to EBITDA of about 7x in 2014. Financial flexibility would remain crucial in this scenario, since the concessionaire would be forced to make major capital expenditures midway while servicing its debt, which would require additional financing at some point. LAP is a private company that owns the concession, which the government granted in 2001, to operate and improve JCIA in Lima, Peru for 30 years. JCIA is the gateway to Peru and handles 98% of the country's total international air passenger traffic. Total passenger traffic for the airport was about 11.8 million in 2011. Liquidity We asses LAP's liquidity as adequate based on the following aspects:

-- According to our base case, sources of liquidity (including cash and internally generated cash flow) should exceed uses by at least 1.2x during the next 12-18 months;

-- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; and

-- With its current cash balances and manageable debt maturity schedule, LAP should be able to absorb low probability adversities in the next two years. As of December 2012, LAP had a sizable cash and cash-equivalent balance of about $69 million and short-term maturities of $6 million. We forecast that positive and increasing cash flow from operations, capital expenditures of about $70 million per year, low debt maturities, and annual dividends payments of about $10 million should result in positive free operating cash flow for the next two years. The debt creditors benefit from liquidity protection from an insurance policy provided by Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. that covers debt-service requirements for the next nine months. As of June 30, 2012, the company was in compliance with, and had adequate room under, its covenants, which includes a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.3x and a debt to equity ratio below 65%. Outlook The stable outlook reflects LAP's satisfactory business profile and its manageable financial burden in the next three years. Rating upside would depend mainly on further improvement in passenger and traffic levels, capital expenditures, and resolution of the negotiations over the construction of the second runway. An unfavorable conclusion to the negotiations would hurt the outlook if the construction jeopardizes cash-flow generation. The ratings and the outlook could also suffer following a change in our perception of Peru's institutional environment or negative regulatory developments. Related Criteria And Research

Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Lima Airport Partners SRL Senior Secured BBB-/Stable Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com.