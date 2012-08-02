(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Ally Financial Inc. (Ally, formerly GMAC; B+/Positive/C) are not affected by the consolidated company's second-quarter (ended June 30) results, which were consistent with our expectations. The company's reported net loss of $898 million, compared to net income of $113 million in second-quarter 2011, included the effect of charges of $1.2 billion associated with the bankruptcy filing of Ally's subsidiary Residential Capital, LLC (ResCap) in May 2012. In connection with the bankruptcy filing, ResCap is now deconsolidated from Ally's financial statements. Ally's core pretax income (as defined by Ally, and excluding items related to ResCap) was $533 million, compared to $576 million in second-quarter 2011. Ally's core North American automotive finance business unit made a strong, in our view, $631 million contribution to the current quarter's pretax income, up $72 million (13%) from the unit's performance year-on-year. On a sequential quarter basis, the unit's contribution increased by $189 million or 43%. Other factors contributing to the year-on-year change in pretax income included lower overall revenue (in part attributable to certain elevated gains achieved in second-quarter 2011), offsetting current-quarter improvements in loan loss provisions and expenses. In our view, the performance of Ally's core business was solid, with U.S. consumer originations up by $1 billion to $10.5 billion. Second-quarter originations reflected a modest incremental gain in diversity, with originations other than GM or Chrysler standard and subvented financings up by about 15%, increasing from 48% to just over 50% of U.S. consumer originations. The company also achieved some growth in GM and Chrysler originations, despite year-on-year declines in Ally's GM and Chrysler penetration. Ally has also recorded ongoing asset quality improvements from the last year, with net charge-offs decreasing to 0.29% from 0.45% of ending loan balance, entailing a 30% absolute reduction in net charge-offs, against a loan balance up 10% year-on-year. Ally successfully accessed diverse funding sources in the second quarter, securing $10 billion in new financing, with ample liquidity to support repayment of temporary liquidity guarantee program maturities in the second half of 2012. Ally's funding profile also benefited from continuing growth in retail deposits at Ally Bank, with retail deposit balance up 13% in the past year to $48 billion, and with the number of retail accounts up 27% in the same period. Improved funding cost contributed to Ally's net interest margin, which at 2.2% has strengthened over the past two quarters, although it remains below its level at second-quarter 2011 (2.5%). There appears to be ongoing progress toward the ultimate resolution of the ResCap bankruptcy process. The bankruptcy court has appointed an independent examiner to look at arrangements between Ally and ResCap before and after the bankruptcy filing. A key issue for Ally, in our view, is whether the ResCap bankruptcy process results in a release for Ally relating to legal claims related to ResCap mortgage securitization transactions sold in the 2004 to 2008 period. Future changes to the ratings will depend on the outcome of the ResCap bankruptcy process, along with Ally's activities relating to the sale of its international business units, the potential repayment of capital contributed by the U.S. Treasury, and the capitalization and position of its core U.S. automotive financing business upon completion of the current transitional period. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)