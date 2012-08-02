(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Following the recent downward revision of Standard & Poor's European GDP forecasts and a higher likelihood of a global slowdown, we expect the steel industry environment to continue weakening. This is contrary to our previous expectation.

-- ArcelorMittal's second-quarter results were somewhat below our previous expectations, and we now forecast the company's credit ratios will remain weak.

-- We are lowering the long- and short-term ratings on ArcelorMittal to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty related to the extent of the company's planned near-term debt reduction as well as the weak steel environment. Rating Action On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Luxembourg-registered steel group ArcelorMittal to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the ratings on the debt instruments issued or guaranteed by ArcelorMittal to 'BB+' and assigned recovery ratings of '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery (30%-50%) in the event of a payment default. We assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the $500 million bond issued by operating subsidiary ArcelorMittal USA and guaranteed by ArcelorMittal, indicating our expectation of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on this bond is also 'BB+'. Rationale The downgrade reflects the weaker steel industry environment and economic prospects globally, and particularly in Europe, that have led us to revise downward our forecast for ArcelorMittal's profits for the rest of 2012 and 2013. Our rating action follows the recent change in Standard & Poor's economic forecast for Europe (see "The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into Recession," published on July 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect). In addition, purchasing manager indices for other parts of the world have weakened, which we believe should translate into lower steel demand in 2012-2013. Furthermore, the 20% decline in steel and raw material prices over the past two months indicates that the industry environment is currently weaker than we previously expected. Finally, the downgrade also follows ArcelorMittal's second-quarter results, which were somewhat below our expectations as of May 2012. We now expect that the company's adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be below 20% in 2012 and about 20% in 2013 according to our scenario, compared with our previous forecast of 25% in 2013. This is in spite of our continued assumption that management will likely undertake significant debt reduction over the next six months through disposals and potentially other significant credit-enhancing measures. Our ratings on ArcelorMittal now factor in our expectation that the company's adjusted EBITDA will be below $7 billion in 2012, following a weak $3.5 billion in the first half and a likely more challenging second half than we previously assumed. It also assumes that the company's margins per ton of steel will stay weak, especially in Europe, and that sales volumes will be moderately lower due to seasonal factors. We continue to assume an iron ore price of $120 per ton, to which spot prices have recently dropped from $140 per ton in May 2012. We adjust EBITDA for nonrecurring items, such as gains on sales of subsidiaries, curtailment and noncash derivative effects, and pensions and operating leases. We do not add back ArcelorMittal's restructuring costs of $0.3 billion in the first half of 2012, which we believe are likely to continue to arise, albeit at a lower pace, in the second half and potentially in 2013. We expect that ArcelorMittal's EBITDA will improve only moderately in 2013 on the back of a likely increase in iron ore production, important cost savings, and possibly stronger results from ArcelorMittal's Americas operations, where we expect GDP growth to remain at about 2%. We believe any improvement in the European operations (about 10%-15% of group EBITDA in 2012-2013), remains very uncertain due to very low GDP growth that we currently expect in this region under our base-case scenario. We also see a 40% chance of a harsher recession in the region. A further slowdown in steel demand in China and consequently weaker iron ore prices may also have a major negative effect on the company's profits because mining represents an estimated 30% of its EBITDA. Under our base-case scenario, we estimate ArcelorMittal will generate adjusted FFO of about $4.0 billion-$4.5 billion in 2012. Taking into account the working capital inflow of $1.1 billion in the first half of this year, operating cash flow should cover capital expenditures of $4.5 billion and dividends of $1.2 billion. We therefore anticipate that debt reduction over the next six months will come largely from important disposals and potentially other management actions. We continue to factor into our baseline scenario envisaged significant reductions in ArcelorMittal's adjusted debt toward $30 billion by the end of 2012, compared with $37.6 billion at year-end 2011. In this respect, we believe management has realistic disposal plans and is committed to proactive actions. Nevertheless, we believe that execution risks have increased given the deteriorated economic environment and turbulent capital markets. On the basis of such debt reduction, we expect the fully adjusted ratio of FFO to debt will improve to 20% in 2013 under our baseline scenario from 15% as of June 30, 2012, which would be commensurate with the current rating. Absent this debt reduction, however, the FFO-to-debt ratio would remain weak at below 15% in 2012 and about 15% in 2013. We continue to view the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant", as our criteria define the terms. ArcelorMittal has leading global market positions, generating about 20% of EBITDA in Europe in 2011, 17% in North America, and 33% in emerging markets. An additional 30% come from its profitable and growing iron ore mining operations. Negative rating factors, however, include the cyclicality of the steel industry, the weak performance of the group's European operations, and a sluggish global economic and steel industry environment. Liquidity We continue to assess ArcelorMittal's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses is above 1.2x for the next 12 months. We also consider that ArcelorMittal has a track record of regular new bond issuances to lengthen its debt maturities, and sound relationships with banks. The group's bonds and key bank facilities don't contain rating triggers that would require early repayment, but interest rates will be adjusted upward on certain instruments. Liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012, include:

-- Estimated surplus cash of $3.5 billion, excluding $1.0 billion that we view as tied to the operations;

-- A substantial $10 billion availability under medium-term committed bank facilities that expire in May 2015 and March 2016; and

-- FFO of about $4.0 billion-$4.5 billion estimated over the next 12 months This compares with the following liquidity uses over the next year:

-- Debt maturing in the next 12 months of $4.8 billion;

-- A further $4 billion utilization under the true sales of receivables commercial paper program that we treat as short-term debt; and

-- Annual capital expenditures of about $4.5 billion and stable annual dividend payments of about $1.2 billion, both of which we assume in