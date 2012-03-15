(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Sierra Timeshare 2011-1 Receivables Funding LLC (Sierra 2011-1) notes as follows: --Class A notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B notes at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class C notes at 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable. The rating affirmations reflect the ability of the transaction's credit enhancement to provide loss coverage consistent with the current rating. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the notes will remain sufficiently enhanced to cover the 'Asf' stressed loss levels for the next 12 to 18 months. It is important to note that default performance is expected to exceed Fitch's initial expectations. However, the structure remains sufficiently enhancement to support the higher default pace. Fitch will continue to monitor economic conditions and their impact as they relate to timeshare asset-backed securities and the trust level performance variables and update the ratings accordingly. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the issuer, periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Timeshare Loan ABS' (June 30, 2011); --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Rating U.S. Timeshare Loan ABS Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)