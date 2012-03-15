(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the $400
million perpetual preferred securities issuance of AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
(AXIS Capital). Fitch also affirmed AXIS Capital's 'A' Issuer Default
Rating and the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength ratings of AXIS Capital's
operating subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list is
shown below.
AXIS Capital is issuing $400 million in Series C perpetual, non-cumulative
preferred shares with a dividend of 6.875%. The proceeds will be used to
repurchase the full $250 million of Series B 7.5% perpetual, non-cumulative
preferred shares and a portion of the $250 million Series A 7.25% perpetual,
non-cumulative preferred shares. Consequently, financial leverage ratios are not
expected to change and preferred securities will total $500 million or
approximately 9% of total shareholders' equity.
AXIS Capital's debt-to-total capital, excluding unrealized gains on fixed income
securities, was 16% at year-end 2011. All classes of AXIS Capital's preferred
securities are treated as equity in financial leverage calculations. AXIS
Capital's Total Financing and Commitments (TFC) ratio, which includes its
preferred securities, was considered appropriate for the current rating category
at less than 0.4 times (x). TFC is a comprehensive measure of debt-related
leverage, and is intended to flag those companies that have an above-average
reliance on the capital markets for funding.
The ratings continue to reflect AXIS Capital's conservatively structured balance
sheet, history of favorable reserve development and benefits from premium
diversification across business lines. Balanced against these strengths was a
poor operating performance during 2011 due to heavy catastrophe losses.
Consolidated net income was $9 million in 2011, down significantly from $820
million in 2010. AXIS Capital posted a combined ratio of 112.3% for 2011, up
nearly 24 percentage points from 2010. Pretax catastrophe losses reached $931
million, but do not appear to be out of proportion with its market share or
peers.
AXIS Capital has successfully grown its stockholders' equity in its initial
decade of operation, and operating leverage of 0.6x at year-end 2011 is
conservative relative to peers. AXIS Capital manages its exposure to
catastrophic events to a maximum of 25% of stockholders' equity in a
1-in-250-year event.
Favorable reserve development continues to contribute to earnings, amounting to
$257 million or 7.8 percentage points during 2011. Maintaining a high level of
favorable development will be a challenge given the recent period of soft market
conditions faced by both primary insurers and reinsurers.
AXIS Capital's diverse premium base enables it to compete effectively under a
variety of market conditions as seen during a difficult 2011 and reduces its
exposure to any one segment of the market. The company's net written premium
during 2011 was split between primary lines 43% and reinsurance 57%.
Geographically the premium base is spread across the U.S., Bermuda and Europe.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Losses from a major catastrophic event that are worse than expectations or
when compared with industry and peer company losses. Further, an inability to
raise capital following a loss event would be viewed negatively;
--An unfavorable trend that caused Fitch to question AXIS Capital's
better-than-peer underwriting results.
--A permanent increase in leverage measured by debt-to-total capital in excess
of 25% or net written premiums-to-stockholders' equity greater than 1x;
--Reserve deficiencies indicating poor reserving practices.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improved market position measured by continued strong consistent organic
capital formation and double-digit returns on equity with lower volatility than
peers over an extended period of time. Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be
unlikely in the near term given AXIS Capital's business profile and challenges
in the current market rate environment.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
--Series C 6.875% preferred securities rating of 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
--Issuer Default Rating at 'A';
--5.75% Senior Debt Rating at 'A-';
--Series A 7.25% preferred securities rating at 'BBB';
--Series B 7.50% preferred securities rating at 'BBB'.
AXIS Specialty Finance LLC
--5.875% senior debt rating at 'A-'.
AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda)
AXIS Reinsurance Company
AXIS Insurance Company
AXIS Surplus Insurance Company
AXIS Specialty Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength ratings at 'A+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did
not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its
public disclosure. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by
Fitch as a service to investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).
