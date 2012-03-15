(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - No global corporate issuers defaulted this week, leaving the 2012 tally at 23 defaults, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default Update (March 8 - 14, 2012)." Of the total, 14 were based in the U.S., five in the emerging markets, three in Europe, and one in the other developed region (Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, last year, there were only five defaults--four issuers based in the U.S. and one in Europe--during the same period (through March 14). So far this year, missed payments accounted for nine defaults, bankruptcy filings accounted for five, distressed exchanges were responsible for three, and three defaulters were confidential. Of the remaining defaults, one was due to a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender, one was due to the company's placement under regulatory supervision, and the last was due to a judicial organization filing. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)