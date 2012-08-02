(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tunisie Factoring's (TF) National Long-term rating at 'BBB(tun)' and Short-term rating at 'F3(tun)'. The Outlook for the National Long-term rating is Stable. RATING DRIVERS TF's ratings factor in adequate asset quality and profitability, as well as satisfactory risk management. They also reflect the risks arising from TF's relatively small size and significant single debtor concentration. TF maintains sound asset quality. Its impaired loans ratio decreased to 2.4% at end-H112 from 2.7% at end-2011, underlining TF's adequate risk management and the improving economic environment in Tunisia. With a conservative provisioning policy, TF maintains a high coverage of impaired loans: 88% at end-H112, excluding the collective provision booked in 2011. However, single debtor concentration risk remains on the high side, as the top 20 net exposures to obligors (the seller of receivables to the factoring company) and final debtors accounted for 179% and 110% of equity at end-June 2012, respectively. TF's liquidity remains well-managed despite relying largely on short-term facilities (around 90% of its funding base). Liquidity risk is mitigated by TF's prudent liquidity management: the receivables' tenor is far shorter than that of funding resources, and TF maintains a significant stock of unused credit lines, which at end-H112 covered a large part of funding requirements for the next 12 months. Fitch considers TF will be able to generate still adequate profitability in 2012. Pressures on loan impairment charges eased in H112, and TF's refinancing costs are only slightly impacted by liquidity tensions in the wholesale markets. Fitch views TF's capital as only satisfactory, given the company's significant debtor concentration. TF is 56.98%-owned by Tunisie Leasing (TL, 'BBB+(tun)'/Stable), Tunisia's leasing market leader. Although TL may be willing to support TF if required, Fitch estimates the probability as only limited given the uncertainties arising from TL's capacity to do so. TF's second-largest shareholder is Eurofactor ('A+'/Negative/'F1+') with 36.36% of its capital. Eurofactor brings to TF its strong expertise as it is the European leader of factoring services. TF remains the dominant player of the Tunisian factoring industry with a 64% market share in terms of assets at end-H112. SENSITIVITIES A material deterioration in TF's asset quality with significant impact on its profitability and capital, albeit not Fitch's base case scenario, would likely lead to a downgrade of its ratings. A similar rating action could be taken if Fitch judged TF's liquidity profile to have severely deteriorated, most notably through constraints to source bank credit lines at sustainable costs. The upgrade potential for TF's ratings on a stand-alone basis is limited given its relatively modest size and high loan concentration risk. Increased ability and propensity from TL to support TF could lead to an upgrade. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 16 August 2011', 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 12 December 2011, 'National Ratings Methodology , dated 19 January 2011 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', date 13 December 2011are available at www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tun)' for National ratings in Tunisia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria National Ratings Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (New York Ratings Team)