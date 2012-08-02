(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tunisie Factoring's (TF) National
Long-term rating at 'BBB(tun)' and Short-term rating at 'F3(tun)'. The Outlook
for the National Long-term rating is Stable.
RATING DRIVERS
TF's ratings factor in adequate asset quality and profitability, as well as
satisfactory risk management. They also reflect the risks arising from TF's
relatively small size and significant single debtor concentration.
TF maintains sound asset quality. Its impaired loans ratio decreased to 2.4% at
end-H112 from 2.7% at end-2011, underlining TF's adequate risk management and
the improving economic environment in Tunisia. With a conservative provisioning
policy, TF maintains a high coverage of impaired loans: 88% at end-H112,
excluding the collective provision booked in 2011.
However, single debtor concentration risk remains on the high side, as the top
20 net exposures to obligors (the seller of receivables to the factoring
company) and final debtors accounted for 179% and 110% of equity at end-June
2012, respectively.
TF's liquidity remains well-managed despite relying largely on short-term
facilities (around 90% of its funding base). Liquidity risk is mitigated by TF's
prudent liquidity management: the receivables' tenor is far shorter than that of
funding resources, and TF maintains a significant stock of unused credit lines,
which at end-H112 covered a large part of funding requirements for the next 12
months.
Fitch considers TF will be able to generate still adequate profitability in
2012. Pressures on loan impairment charges eased in H112, and TF's refinancing
costs are only slightly impacted by liquidity tensions in the wholesale markets.
Fitch views TF's capital as only satisfactory, given the company's significant
debtor concentration.
TF is 56.98%-owned by Tunisie Leasing (TL, 'BBB+(tun)'/Stable), Tunisia's
leasing market leader. Although TL may be willing to support TF if required,
Fitch estimates the probability as only limited given the uncertainties arising
from TL's capacity to do so. TF's second-largest shareholder is Eurofactor
('A+'/Negative/'F1+') with 36.36% of its capital. Eurofactor brings to TF its
strong expertise as it is the European leader of factoring services. TF remains
the dominant player of the Tunisian factoring industry with a 64% market share
in terms of assets at end-H112.
SENSITIVITIES
A material deterioration in TF's asset quality with significant impact on its
profitability and capital, albeit not Fitch's base case scenario, would likely
lead to a downgrade of its ratings. A similar rating action could be taken if
Fitch judged TF's liquidity profile to have severely deteriorated, most notably
through constraints to source bank credit lines at sustainable costs.
The upgrade potential for TF's ratings on a stand-alone basis is limited given
its relatively modest size and high loan concentration risk. Increased ability
and propensity from TL to support TF could lead to an upgrade.
