Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of BOK Financial Corp. (BOK) and its lead bank subsidiary, BOKF, NA to 'A' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The upgrade reflects BOK's strong, diverse earnings profile as well as its robust liquidity profile and well-capitalized balance sheet. BOK is one of just a few banks that, regardless of rating category, can claim a return on assets (ROA) of above 1.1%, a tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of over 10%, a fee income ratio over 40%, and a loan-to-deposit ratio of less than 65%. Fitch views BOK's strong fundamentals and prudent culture as a byproduct of its ownership and governance structures, with a long-term controlling shareholder balanced by public float that provides market signals, additional regulatory oversight and increased transparency. Earnings have shown excellent stability through the years owing to a large, low-cost deposit base and a diverse revenue stream. Fee income as a percentage of total operating revenues historically fluctuates between 40%-45% and there is excellent diversity within the fee income stream with multiple distinct revenue streams. The strength of the bank's core deposit base differentiates it from its peers by providing it with a large and stable source of liquidity as well as a cheap source of funds. Deposits fund 166% of the loan portfolio and wholesale funding sources are used at a minimum. Total cost of interest bearing liabilities in second quarter 2012 (2Q'12) was only 56 basis points (bps) and has been a driving force behind the bank's stable earnings performance. The aforementioned credit strengths are offset by BOK's concentration in the energy sector, higher than peer non-performing ratios, and lingering risk in its private label RMBS portfolio. The bank's geographic concentration in Oklahoma (and to a lesser extent Texas) and the corresponding sensitivity to the energy industry remains a negative rating driver. Roughly 20% of the bank's loan portfolio is to the energy sector, primarily oil and gas producers. However, this concentration in and of itself is not particularly concerning at this time given BOK's long history of prudently underwriting loans to this sector. Given the bank's geographic concentrations in Oklahoma (45% of total loans) and Texas (30%), Fitch believes that a substantial amount of non-energy related loans are positively correlated with the energy industry which exposes the company to greater concentration risk than the 20% implies. However, Fitch views BOK's strong capital levels, robust earnings profile and prudent credit culture as adequate to mitigate the concentration risk. Fitch expects the private label mortgage backed securities (PLMBS) and non-performing asset (NPA) books to continue to be managed down methodically and sees little risk of a negative rating action due to further unexpected losses in these portfolios because of their relatively small size in relation to total assets, capital and earnings. NPAs as a percentage of total loans and other real estate owned (OREO) of 2.38% are relatively high compared to other mid-tier 'A' rated issuers. However, loss content has been low with 2011 charge-offs of only 35 bps, well below industry averages. Ratings Drivers and Sensitivities Fitch sees little upside in BOK's ratings given the already relatively high level. Fitch's rating incorporates the view that NPA levels and the PLMBS portfolio will continue to slowly moderate without the need for material provisioning. Given its exposure to the energy sector, BOK's ratings are sensitive to a downturn in that sector. Fitch believes that BOK is well positioned to manage through a cyclical downturn in the energy sector given its strong balance sheet and credit culture. However, should the energy industry experience significant structural stress, BOK's ratings could be pressured. A material and sustained downturn in energy prices could put pressure on BOK's ratings, particularly if this is accompanied by rising NPAs. In addition, although not anticipated, BOK's ratings would be reassessed if there are any changes to its current ownership structure or unexpected senior management changes. BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operates seven banking divisions: Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas, Bank of Albuquerque, Colorado State Bank and Trust, Bank of Arkansas, Bank of Arizona, and Bank of Kansas City. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook: BOK Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'; --Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-'. BOKF, NA --Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-'; --Subordinated Debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; --Long-term Deposit to 'A+' from 'A'; --Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a-'. The following ratings are affirmed: BOK Financial Corporation --Short-Term IDR at 'F1'; --Support Floor at 'NF'; --Support at '5'. BOKF, NA --Short-Term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-Term Deposit at 'F1'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. --Support at '5'. Contact: Primary Analyst Brandon Bajema, CPA, CFA Associate Director +1-312-606-2332 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Director +1-212-908-0865 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Christopher D. Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 