-- U.S. payment processing service provider First Data is issuing first-lien notes due 2020.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to the notes.

-- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects First Data's strong business profile and relatively stable historical operating performance. Rating Action On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating to First Data Corp.'s proposed first-lien notes due 2020. The recovery rating is '2', reflecting our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for first-lien debtholders in the event of default. In addition, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. The rating outlook is stable. The proposed notes will rank equally with all of First Data's existing and future first-lien debt. The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to redeem a like portion of its LIBOR+275 term loan due 2014. Rationale The ratings reflect First Data's capital structure and weak credit protection measures, which we characterize as a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile as a result of the company's 2007 LBO. The ratings also reflect the company's leading market presence as a provider of payment processing services for merchants and financial institutions, with high barriers to entry, significant recurring revenues, and a broad customer base, which we characterize as a "strong" business risk profile. First Data reported 3% year-over-year business segment revenue growth for the June quarter, with growth provided mainly from its domestic merchant processing business, partly offset by modest growth in its U.S. financial institution services and international business. We expect First Data to offset highly competitive industry conditions, weak European macro conditions, and pricing pressure through positive merchant processing industry conditions, such that its segment revenues, which amounted to $6.7 billion for the last 12 months ended June 2012, continue to grow organically in the low- to mid-single digits. We also expect EBITDA margins to continue to represent about 40% of revenues, supported by stable merchant processing pricing and continued revenue growth. The company's highly leveraged financial profile reflects a debt to EBITDA ratio (adjusted for operating leases and including holding company payment-in-kind notes) that remains very high for the rating--in excess of 10x as of June 30, 2011. As a result, the rating outcome exceeds the typical one-notch deviation from the rating indicated by Standard & Poor's business and financial risk matrix. EBITDA interest coverage is less than 1.5x and cash flow from operations to total debt is in the low- to mid-single digits. Given our expectations for revenue and EBITDA growth, we do not expect material improvement in credit metrics through 2013. Refinancing and debt exchange actions taken over the past two years represent significant and positive steps taken by First Data to smooth and extend its debt maturity profile. However, the transactions have not materially altered the total amount of debt outstanding, and the company's financial profile remains highly leveraged. Liquidity First Data has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include available cash and short-term investment balances of $223 million as of June 30, 2012 (excluding amounts included in settlement assets and amounts held outside of the U.S. that cannot be used in the near term for general corporate purposes) and expected positive annual discretionary cash flow. Relevant aspects of First Data's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the next 12 months, in part reflecting modest near-term debt maturities.

-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA from December 2011 latest-12-month levels.

-- In addition to cash balances, as of June 30, 2012, First Data had access to a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility (of which about $45 million was used for letters of credit as of June 30, 2012).

-- Additionally, financial flexibility is enhanced by a single debt maintenance covenant in the first-lien credit agreement that currently provides a significant (currently more than 30%) cushion.

-- Material acquisitions are not expected or incorporated in the current rating. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on First Data, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects First Data's strong business profile and relatively stable historical operating performance. Ratings improvement is constrained by very high debt leverage for the rating, and the company's limited capacity to reduce debt from cash flow in the near term. We could revise the outlook to negative if revenue weakness and/or cost pressures result in reported annual EBITDA growth below 5% in 2012. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed First Data Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings First Data Corp. Senior Secured US$750 mil first-lien nts due 2020 B+

Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged First Data Corp. Senior Secured B+

Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured B-

Recovery Rating 5 Subordinated CCC+

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)