(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings says that the recent upgrade of the Greek sovereign Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) does not have an immediate effect on the ratings of RMBS transactions. As a result, 35 RMBS tranches remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). On 27 May 2011 Fitch assigned a 'BBB-sf' rating cap to all Greek structured finance (SF) transactions following the downgrade of the sovereign IDR to 'B+'. At the time, the agency stated that the underlying risk associated with Greek SF transactions was not entirely linked to the risk of default of the sovereign. The agency also stated that any further movements in the sovereign rating would not necessarily imply subsequent rating actions on the SF notes. Since then, the sovereign IDR has been downgraded to 'CCC', 'C' and 'RD', before the upgrade to 'B-' on 13 March (see 'Fitch Upgrades Greece to 'B-'/Stable from 'Restricted Default' at www.fitchratings.com). Throughout this period, the cap for SF ratings has remained 'BBB-sf'. Although an upgrade of the IDR in itself is a positive indicator for the sovereign's creditworthiness, Fitch expects the economy to remain in recession in 2012 with little prospect of real recovery before 2014. With tougher austerity measures being implemented across the economy, the agency expects Greek consumers to come under increasing pressure, leading to further deterioration in the performance of the collateral underlying RMBS transactions. Fitch will incorporate its expectations of deteriorating performance into its analysis of these transactions. In particular, the agency will adjust its assumptions for defaults, property value declines and recoveries to reflect the current and expected macro-economic circumstances. Fitch aims to resolve the RWN in the upcoming months. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. (New York Ratings Team)