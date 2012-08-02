BRIEF-SoFi raises $500 million in Series F financing led by Silver Lake
* Says has entered into a definitive agreement to raise $500 million in Series F financing led by Silver Lake
Aug 2 U.S. unregulated power companies: * Moodys updates its outlooks for US unregulated power companies and regulated
utilities
* Says has entered into a definitive agreement to raise $500 million in Series F financing led by Silver Lake
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 The top U.S. securities regulator unveiled plans on Friday to modernize corporate disclosure rules and make it easier for investors to locate information that is often buried in lengthy public company filings.
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering