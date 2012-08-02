(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Radian Asset provides limited extraordinary support to its direct parent.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' ratings on Radian Asset.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on its parent, Radian Guaranty. Rating Action On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' long-term counterparty credit, financial strength, and financial enhancement ratings on Radian Asset Assurance Inc. (Radian Asset). The outlook is negative. Our downgrade of Radian Guaranty Inc. does not affect our current rating on Radian Asset (see Radian And MGIC Downgraded As Cure Activity Declines, GMICO Ratings Affirmed; Outlooks Negative, published today on RatingsDirect). Rationale Although the organization of Radian Asset as a direct subsidiary of Radian Guaranty Inc. (B-/Negative/--) was to provide regulatory capital and liquidity support via dividends, our current rating on Radian Asset is a stand-alone, supported by its capital adequacy and the limited extraordinary support provided to its direct parent, Radian Guaranty. We also recognize Radian Asset's determination to actively reduce its risk-in-force exposure via strategic commutations, reinsurance, and counterparty terminations. We view Radian Asset's continued focus on mitigating losses and reducing its net par exposure; its satisfactory liquidity and conservative investment portfolio to meet near-term claim payments; and its portfolio running off smoothly with significant structured finance maturities in the near term as positives to the rating. Outlook The outlook on Radian Asset is negative. The rating on Radian Asset is linked to the rating on Radian Guaranty, as reflected by the liquidity support provided to the parent in the form of continued dividend distributions that support the parent's mortgage insurance operation. Its parent also currently has a negative outlook. If Radian Asset's capital-management strategy changes (i.e., an extraordinary dividend or capital redeployment to Radian Guaranty that changes our view of Radian Asset's capital position or financial flexibility), we will reassess the company's financial risk profile, which could lead to a downgrade. Related Criteria And Research

-- Bond Insurance Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Aug. 25, 2011

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Affirmed Radian Asset Assurance Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B+/Negative/-- Financial Enhancement Rating Local Currency B+/Negative/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency B+/Negative/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)