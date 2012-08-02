(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Radian Asset provides limited extraordinary support to its direct
parent.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' ratings on Radian Asset.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on its parent, Radian Guaranty.
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+'
long-term counterparty credit, financial strength, and financial enhancement
ratings on Radian Asset Assurance Inc. (Radian Asset). The outlook is
negative. Our downgrade of Radian Guaranty Inc. does not affect our current
rating on Radian Asset (see Radian And MGIC Downgraded As Cure Activity
Declines, GMICO Ratings Affirmed; Outlooks Negative, published today on
RatingsDirect).
Rationale
Although the organization of Radian Asset as a direct subsidiary of Radian
Guaranty Inc. (B-/Negative/--) was to provide regulatory capital and liquidity
support via dividends, our current rating on Radian Asset is a stand-alone,
supported by its capital adequacy and the limited extraordinary support
provided to its direct parent, Radian Guaranty. We also recognize Radian
Asset's determination to actively reduce its risk-in-force exposure via
strategic commutations, reinsurance, and counterparty terminations.
We view Radian Asset's continued focus on mitigating losses and reducing its
net par exposure; its satisfactory liquidity and conservative investment
portfolio to meet near-term claim payments; and its portfolio running off
smoothly with significant structured finance maturities in the near term as
positives to the rating.
Outlook
The outlook on Radian Asset is negative. The rating on Radian Asset is linked
to the rating on Radian Guaranty, as reflected by the liquidity support
provided to the parent in the form of continued dividend distributions that
support the parent's mortgage insurance operation. Its parent also currently
has a negative outlook.
If Radian Asset's capital-management strategy changes (i.e., an extraordinary
dividend or capital redeployment to Radian Guaranty that changes our view of
Radian Asset's capital position or financial flexibility), we will reassess
the company's financial risk profile, which could lead to a downgrade.
Ratings List
Affirmed
Radian Asset Assurance Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency B+/Negative/--
Financial Enhancement Rating
Local Currency B+/Negative/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency B+/Negative/--
