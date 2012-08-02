BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
Aug 2 Moody's cuts First Horizon National Corp senior unsecured debt rating to Baa2 from Baa1, outlook negative (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering