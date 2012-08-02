(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB' rating on General Nutrition Centers Inc.'s tranche B term loan facility due March 2, 2018, remains unchanged following the $200 million increase in the term loan. The '3' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for holders in the event of a payment default, also remains unchanged. With the completion of the add-on, the company has $1.1 billion outstanding on the $1.4 billion tranche B term loan facility. We expect the company to use proceeds to partially fund the previously announced $300 million share repurchase program by GNC Holdings Inc., General Nutrition's parent, and for general corporate purposes. The amendment to the credit agreement for the incremental term loan has the same terms, including interest rate, and conditions as the original facility. The restricted payment covenant was also amended to permit General Nutrition Centers to pay GNC Holdings an additional $50 million of cash dividends. GNC Holdings and General Nutrition Center's direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries guarantee the company's credit facility. The ratings on GNC Holdings and its wholly owned subsidiary General Nutrition Centers reflect our assessment that the company's financial risk profile is "significant," given its good cash flow generation, stable credit metrics, and more moderate financial policies. In our view, the company's business risk profile is "fair," reflecting GNC's leading position in the highly competitive and fragmented nutritional supplement specialty retail sector, good profitability measures, and our expectation for near-term sales growth to be above the industry average of 3% to 6%. (For the complete corporate rating rationale, please see the research update on GNC Holdings Inc., published on July 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect. The full recovery analysis will be available on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATING LIST GNC Holdings Inc. General Nutrition Centers Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- General Nutrition Centers Inc. $1.4 bil. tranche B term loan fac BB

Recovery Rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)