BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
Aug 2 Fortress Credit Funding VI LP: * Moodys assigns a rating to one class of notes issued by fortress credit
funding VI lp
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.
* Its subsidiary FCA US has prepaid its $1.8 billion term loan due May 24, 2017 in full