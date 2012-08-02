(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Alcoa Inc.'s (NYSE:AA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. A complete list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect Alcoa's strong liquidity offsetting the likelihood of persistent weak aluminum prices as new low cost capacity in the industry is added and high cost capacity is subsidized resulting in systemic oversupply. Fitch believes that high cost capacity will be curtailed in the medium term but that current economic softness makes it politically expedient to offer subsidies. Fitch expects that earnings and cash flow generation should continue to improve with economic recovery longer term but will decline in 2012 on lower metals prices and weakness in Europe. Fitch believes 2012 EBITDA could decline to $2 billion which would result in financial leverage remaining above 4 times (x) in 2012. Results in 2013 should be enhanced by improvements and curtailments undertaken in 2012. Flat-rolled and engineered products results are improving on higher end-market demand and the benefits of past restructuring efforts. Alcoa's guidance remains that it will be free cash flow positive in 2012 after capital expenditures of $1.35 billion and $550 million cash contribution to pension funds but before dividends and the $350 investment in the Ma'aden joint venture. In addition, Alcoa has agreed to sell its 351-megawatt Tapoco Hydroelectric Project for proceeds of $600 million, the sale of which is expected to close by year end. First half ended June 30, 2012 EBITDA was $1.1 billion, free cash flow was negative $326 million, cash on hand was $1.7 billion and net new borrowing was $171 million. Total debt at the end of the period was $9.5 billion or 4x latest 12 months (LTM) EBITDA of $2.4 billion. At June 30, 2012, the $3.75 billion revolver maturing July 25, 2016 was fully available (commercial paper outstanding was $318 million). The revolver has a covenant that limits consolidated indebtedness to 150% of consolidated net worth. Fitch expects free cash generation to be challenged in 2012 and 2013 given low aluminum prices related to persistent oversupply in the market. Fitch does expect debt to be reduced by at least $450 million representing borrowings under the short-term facilities added in the first quarter of 2012. Near term scheduled debt maturities are estimated to be: $995 million in 2012, $549 million in 2013, $743 million in 2014, $45 million in 2015 and $26 million in 2016. Of the aggregate maturity in 2014, $575 million represents the convertible notes due March 15, 2014; the initial conversion rate was equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $6.43/share. Alcoa contributed $352 million to its pension funds in the first half of 2012 under the assumption that required contributions for the year would be $650 million globally. The company announced that they anticipate recent changes to legislation would reduce this amount by $100 million to $130 million in 2012 and by $225 million to $250 million in 2013. Management believes that ERISA funding would then be up to about 90%. At Dec. 31, 2011, pension plans were under funded by $3.2 billion and the U.S. pension plans were under funded by $2.7 billion. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Continued weak earnings. --Constrained liquidity. --Absence of debt repayment. Positive: Not anticipated over the next 12 months given over supply in the aluminum market but future developments that may lead to a positive rating action include: --EBITDA anticipated to be sustainably over $4 billion, total debt below $8 billion, and free cash flow positive on average. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'; --$3.25 billion revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --Preferred stock at 'BB'. --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Commercial paper at 'F3'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)