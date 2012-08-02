(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-' rating on the Kentucky School
Aid Intercept Program.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable to reflect the Negative
Outlook on Kentucky's appropriation backed debt, to which this rating is linked.
SECURITY
State aid intercept - state department of education is obligated to intercept
school aid payments to make debt service payments in a timely manner.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STATE INTERCEPT: The rating is based on the state's obligation to intercept
school district aid in a timely manner.
LINKED TO APPROPRIATION: Administrative, structural and legal protections
provide credit enhancement for qualifying school district debt at a level on par
with the commonwealth's appropriation-backed debt.
TIMELY MECHANISM: Program mechanics allow sufficient time for state funds to be
made available to pay debt service by the debt service payment date.
CREDIT PROFILE
Fitch will assign an 'AA-' rating, Negative Outlook, to Kentucky school district
lease rental bonds qualifying for participation in the School Credit Enhancement
Program. The rating is based on the state's obligation to intercept school
district aid in a timely manner. School district bonds subject to the intercept
may be issued directly by a school district or through the Kentucky School
Facilities Construction Commission.
The state department of education (DOE), which administers the intercept program
and distributes state aid, maintains a high level of control of local school
district financial operations. All school district bond issues, and related
financial, educational, and construction plans, are subject to DOE approval
prior to issuance. The DOE also receives and reviews local school district
budgets and audits. A budget found to be financially unsound or failing to
provide for sufficient payment of debt service or rental payments, per DOE
policy, will be disapproved. If found to maintain unsound finances or
operations, the district may be placed on a one-year warning, with the
possibility of a second one-year warning if the practices continue. If a
district remains in noncompliance for a third year, the DOE reserves the right
to transfer control of school operations from the local school board to the
state, a measure that has been implemented in the past. Kentucky School
Facilities Construction Commission (KSFCC) operates as the financing corporation
for eligible school districts. On those financings the KSFCC makes lease rental
payments to the paying agent. The KSFCC reviews audited financial statements and
supervises districts' financial operations.
Program mechanics allow sufficient time for state funds to be made available to
pay debt service by the debt service payment date. Moneys for debt service are
to be remitted by the local school district to the paying agent 10 days prior to
the debt service payment date. The paying agent must notify the DOE if moneys
are not received three days before the payment date. The DOE must intercept any
state funds due to the district to cover the required payment on the bonds and
remit it to the paying agent. In the case of financings by the KSFCC, the KSFCC
must notify a participating school district 30 days prior to the debt service
payment date. If a participating school board fails to pay debt service and
administrative costs when due, the KSFCC will notify and request the DOE to
withhold any state funds due to the district to cover the required payment on
the bonds and remit it to the KSFCC for payment to the paying agent.
All school districts are covered by the intercept when they issue lease revenue
bonds according to state statute. The enhanced rating can be applied if there is
1.25 times (x) coverage of historical annual school aid to pro forma maximum
annual debt service and debt service payment dates are set such that available
school aid is expected to be sufficient to meet debt service payments.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011;
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011;
--'Rating Guidelines for State Credit Enhancement Programs', dated June 19,
2012.
