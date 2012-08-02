Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and
Tunnels
here
Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has published an update of its 'Rating Criteria for
toll roads, Bridges, and Tunnels'. The updated report replaces the existing
criteria (published Aug. 5, 2012) without modifying Fitch's analytical approach.
No changes to the ratings of existing transactions are anticipated as a result
of the application of the updated rating criteria.
The report describes the analytical framework that Fitch applies to evaluate
debt issued for a broad range of toll road projects including public and private
facilities. The assets can be owned and operated by a government as a separate
enterprise fund, owned and operated by a public authority, or governed by a
long-term concession. The criteria also applies to shadow toll roads where the
user does not pay a toll, but rather, repayment of debt is from a government
sponsor and the level of payment received is subject to usage risk.
The updated criteria report also provides a summary of the broad attributes that
support the ratings for toll road, bridges, and tunnels. It highlights six key
risk factors Fitch evaluates when rating debt issued for such assets including:
--Volume risk;
--Price risk;
--Debt structure;
--Debt service & counterparty risk;
--Infrastructure renewal and replacement;
--Completion risk.
The full report, 'Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels', is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
(New York Ratings Team)