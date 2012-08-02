(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 2 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 16 classes and affirmed 179 classes
from 18 commercial real estate collateralized debt obligations (CRE CDOs) with
exposure to commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS).
A rating action spreadsheet, titled 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 18
CRE CDOs', dated Aug. 2, 2012, details the individual rating actions for each
rated CDO. It can be found on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' by
performing a title search or by using the link below. For further information
and transaction research, please refer to 'www.fitchratings.com'.
This review was conducted under the framework described in the reports 'Global
Structured Finance Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured
Finance CDOs'. None of the reviewed transactions have been analyzed within a
cash flow model framework, as the impact of structural features and excess
spread, or conversely, principal proceeds being used to pay CDO liabilities and
hedge payments, was determined to be minimal in the context of these CDO
ratings.
For transactions where the percentage of collateral experiencing full interest
shortfalls in the portfolio already significantly exceeds the credit enhancement
(CE) level of the most senior class of notes, Fitch believes that the
probability of default for all classes of notes can be evaluated without
factoring potential further losses from the remaining portion of the portfolios.
Therefore, these transactions were not modeled using the Structured Finance
Portfolio Credit Model (SF PCM).
For the CWCapital Cobalt Vr transaction, the credit enhancement (CE) level of
the senior class of notes, class A-1, is well in excess of the percentage of
interest shortfalls for the transaction (58.8%). Fitch used SF PCM to project
future losses from the transaction's entire portfolio and compared credit
enhancement of the class to the loss rates. The class A-1 notes for this
transaction were affirmed at 'CCCsf' because the CE is comparable to the 'CCC'
rating loss rate (RLR) projected by SF PCM. The class is the most senior class
and has received approximately $32.2 million in paydowns since the last rating
action.
The one class downgraded to 'Csf' and 100 classes affirmed at 'Csf' are notes
whose CE levels are significantly below the percentage of collateral
experiencing interest shortfalls, full or partial. The CE levels are also
significantly below the percentage of the collateral with a Fitch derived rating
of 'CC' and below. Due to the extent of distress in these portfolios, Fitch
believes default continues to appear inevitable for these classes.
Thirteen classes were affirmed at 'Dsf' because they are non-deferrable classes
that have and are expected to continue to experience further interest payment
shortfalls. Fifteen classes were downgraded and 65 classes affirmed at 'Dsf'
because the classes have experienced principal writedowns.
In addition, Fitch has marked one class 'PIF'. The class marked 'PIF' in the
Abacus 2007-18 transaction has been fully redeemed under the Optional Redemption
provision.
Fitch does not assign Rating Outlooks to classes rated in the 'CCC' and lower
categories.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the issuer,
periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on
18 CRE CDOs
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs
(New York Ratings Team)