Aug 2 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 5 basis points (bps) to 203 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 8 bps to 668 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 5 bps to 131 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 5 bps to 173 bps, and the 'BBB' spread tightened by 5 bps to 252 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 6 bps to 457 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 5 bps to 701 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 9 bps to 1,087 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, utilities, and telecommunications contracted by 6 bps each to 290 bps, 310 bps, 211 bps, and 316 bps, respectively. Industrials contracted by 5 bps to 294 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 691 bps and its five-year moving average of 745 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)