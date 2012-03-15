(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - After a relatively strong emergence from the recession, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes Canada's economy is settling into a slower growth pattern. The recent slowdown in hiring is rippling through the economy, contributing to rising unemployment and tepid income growth. In a report released today, Standard & Poor's says it believe consumer spending is holding up reasonably well, but the increasing amount of debt households have accumulated in recent years leaves them less able to absorb any potential hike in interest rates. "The recent slowdown in credit growth suggests consumers might even be losing their appetite for borrowing," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Robert Palombi in the report, entitled "Canada's Recovery: Consumers Become More Cautious About Spending." Since the most recent forecast update we published in September 2011, Canadian labor market conditions have evolved broadly in line with our assumption that companies would be reducing hiring. In fact, job creation has gone into reverse: 37,000 workers lost their jobs since September. Add on record high household debt, restrained business spending, reduced government spending, and rising oil prices, and Canada's economic prospects appear to be sluggish for 2012 and 2013. "Nevertheless, we believe a return to recession is unlikely for the country," Mr. Palombi added.