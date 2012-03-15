(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings published its 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor Quarterly' report today. This report is intended to provide a quarterly summary of actual revenue performance and management guidance and statements for the five sub-sectors within the U.S. Technology supply chain. Management statements that are included in the report specifically focus on customer, regional and macro patterns, and visibility. The report, 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor Quarterly' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (New York Ratings Team)