Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to
StanCorp Financial Group Inc.'s (NYSE:SFG) issue of 10-year senior notes.
The rating on the new issuance reflects StanCorp's strong business profile,
very strong capital and liquidity, and strong financial flexibility. An
offsetting factor is the company's diminished, but still-strong operating
performance.
We expect StanCorp to use the offering proceeds to refinance debt scheduled to
mature in October 2012. We believe that this restructuring of the company's
balance-sheet obligations will modestly enhance near-term liquidity and
financial flexibility. We expect StanCorp to manage its
debt-plus-hybrids-to-capital position to 25%-30% in the near to intermediate
term. We expect EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 8.0x to 9.0x in 2012, which is
conservative for the rating category.
