(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has published the 'BB+' long-term rating assigned to the USD1.725bn Tier 1 Buffer Capital Notes (ISIN XS0810846617) issued by Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) II and guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Credit Suisse Group AG (CSG; 'A'/Stable/'F1'). RATING ACTION RATIONALE The notes are rated five notches below CSG's 'a' Viability Rating, in line with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" published on 15 December 2011. Under these criteria, Tier 1 notes with fully discretionary coupon omission and going concern loss absorption are notched twice from the Viability Rating for loss severity and three times for non-performance risk. The notes contain triggers for conversion into ordinary shares if CSG's consolidated regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below 7% or if a viability event occurs. Payment of interest on the Tier 1 instrument is fully discretionary. As the rating of the notes is notched off the guarantor's Viability Rating, the ratings of the notes are sensitive to changes in CSG's Viability Rating. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria" dated 16 August 2011 and "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities", published on 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities (New York Ratings Team)