BRIEF-DeVry Education Group announces new $300 mln share repurchase program
* Devry education group announces new $300 million share repurchase program
Aug 3 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG.N): * Moodys affirms Procter & gambles aa3/prime-1 ratings * Rpt-moodys affirms procter & gambles aa3/prime-1 ratings
* Devry education group announces new $300 million share repurchase program
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* German, UK officials say reassured on jobs after GM contacts