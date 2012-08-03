(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-' rating on Winter Park, FL's $76.525 million of electric revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are senior-lien obligations secured by net revenues derived of the city's electric distribution system. Net revenues include all revenues, income, or earnings from the system, excluding impact fees. KEY RATING DRIVERS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM ACQUIRED FROM PROGRESS: Winter Park Electric Fund (the utility) was acquired from Progress Energy Florida (Progress) in 2005 and consists of an electric distribution system within the approximately nine square mile area of the City of Winter Park, Florida. The utility serves a stable residential customer base accounting for approximately 50% of total energy sales. CHANGE TO RATE SETTING APPROACH: Instrumental to improving the timeliness of fuel cost recovery, stability of cash flows, and strengthening of its financial position was the utility's decoupling of its rates from those of Progress, and implementing a quarterly fuel cost adjustment. The rising cost of purchased power in 2008 left the utility under-recovered by $2.3 million, whereas today excess funds of almost $1 million are available for fuel adjustment rate stabilization. COMPETITIVE ELECTRIC RATES: Electric rates are competitive and currently below those of Progress and the state average. The utility charges 4.3% and 9.7% less than the state average and Progress, respectively, for 1,000 kWh of monthly consumption. FAVORABLE, BUT SHORT TERM POWER AGREEMENT: The utility's new three-year power supply agreements with Seminole and Progress have resulted in a significant reduction in the utility's wholesale power cost due to favorable negotiated rates. Fitch's concern remains on the short-term duration of these agreements, which exposes the utility to longer-term volatility. QUICK REPAYMENT OF CITY FUNDS: The final payment on city and enterprise borrowed funds for initial outlays to improve the reliability of the system is scheduled for the end of fiscal 2012, two years ahead of the management's initial timeline. MORE STABLE FINANCIAL METRICS: Strong debt service coverage consistently exceeding 3.0x since fiscal 2009 reverses fiscal 2008's weak results, when coverage fell below 1.0x in violation of the utility's indenture requirements. Fitch notes that the utility made its required debt-service payment in fiscal 2008, in part, through the use of pooled funds. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION RATE-MAKING FLEXIBILITY: Failure to continue making timely rate adjustments to ensure the full recovery of costs and the maintenance of healthy debt service coverage levels could cause rating pressure. POWER SUPPLY AGREEMENT: Fitch will continue to monitor the utility's plans to extend the current power supply agreements. Failure to integrate a longer term power supply as part of its resource planning could result in a negative rating action. REPAYMENT OF CITY ADVANCES: Fitch expects that the final payment on the city's and enterprise borrowed funds be made as per the five-year financial recovery plan implemented in May 2009. Difficulty in repaying the remaining balance could pressure the rating. CREDIT PROFILE Power Supply Agreement In the summer of 2010, the city commission approved new three-year power supply agreements with Seminole and Progress ending Dec. 31, 2013. Combined, the two agreements provide the entirety of city's power supply requirements. Prior to the new agreements, Progress was the utility's all-requirement power supplier. The two power supply agreements have resulted in a significant reduction in the utility's wholesale power cost. The favorable power supply agreements give the utility added flexibility in managing its power costs, but the short term nature of these agreements remains a concern. The current rating assumes the utility will successfully integrate a longer purchase power agreement without disruptions to service or financial operations. Management expects to have more direction in the fall of 2012. Improved Financial Performance The electric utility's debt service coverage and leverage metrics are two of its stronger attributes, exceeding 2.0x and less than 6.0x, respectively, in fiscal 2011. These more stable and stronger results follow a dip in coverage to less than 1.0x and a rise in leverage to 22.0x in fiscal 2008, given the rising cost of purchased power. Fitch calculated debt service coverage for fiscal 2011 was a comfortable 3.48x times. Management budgets coverage to 2.75x and expects it to exceed 3.0x by the end of fiscal 2012. Fitch believes that management should not have any difficulty achieving the levels, based on the historical results and a willingness to recover costs through rates. Affluent Service Area Winter Park is an affluent community located on the northern border of Orlando. While the regional housing market suffered during the broader economic downturn, the overall service area remains strong. Winter Park's 6.8% unemployment rate outperformed both the state and national average for May 31, 2012. The customer base is 82% residential. Total sales are split almost evenly between residential and commercial customers; the top 10 customers, including a mix of stable industries, comprise 22.7% and 18.8% of system kWh sales and revenues, respectively. Energy sales declined in fiscal 2011 by 3% driven mainly weaker residential kWh sales due to weather. Fiscal 2010 sales were unusually high due to a colder than normal winter but more normal temperatures were experienced in fiscal 2011. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)